Isko Moreno barnstorms Metro Manila; draws crowds in QC, Navotas, Malabon, Pasay

MAN ON THE STREET. Presidential candidate Isko Moreno dances and greets people on the streets of Pasay City on February 13, 2022. Rappler

Moreno, who is lagging in surveys, says he draws strength from the enthusiasm of people who greet his motorcades in vote-rich National Capital Region

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno sought to draw from, and strengthen, support for him in Metro Manila as he stopped by five cities in the capital region on the week of February 7.

Moreno, running mate doctor Willie Ong, and their party Aksyon Demokratiko’s senatorial bets, were in Marikina on Wednesday, February 9, then held a motorcade in Navotas and Malabon on Friday, February 11. The next day, he went on a motorcade through Quezon City, the most populated city in Metro Manila. Vice President Leni Robredo would visit the same city the next day, Sunday. Moreno spent his Sunday in Pasay, where he and his team again held a motorcade.

In Marikina, where he visited the Gibson shoe factory, he was accompanied by Marikina 2nd District Representative and former mayor Del de Guzman and current Marikina Vice Mayor Marion Andres. Speaking with leaders of the local shoe-making industry, Moreno promised to help boost the city’s most famous sector by ordering government agencies to buy from them for its supply of shoes for public school students and government workers.

In Navotas and Malabon, Moreno drew a good number of supporters out into the streets, where many screamed his name, offered him food, and religious tokens, and reached out to touch him despite COVID-19 protocols. Moreno embraced some of the people who came out to see him, at one point even cupping the face of an old lady in his hands.

TOUCH. Isko Moreno hugs a woman during his visit to Pasay City on February 13 though Comelec rules prohibit physical contact. Rappler

FOLLOW ME. Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and runningmate Doc Willie Ong greet supporters during their campaign motorcade in Pasay City on February 13, 2022. Rappler

REACHING OUT. Isko Moreno hugs an elderly woman in Pasay City. Rappler

In Quezon City, the country’s most vote-rich city with 1.4 million registered voters, Moreno’s motorcade stopped by Barangay Commonwealth to say hello to Mayor Joy Belmonte who was then meeting with local officials in a basketball court.

The two hugged and exchanged pleasantries. Belmonte told reporters she considered Moreno a longtime friend. Belmonte, however, did not state categorically if she was backing Moreno’s presidential bid. She has so far refrained from giving her endorsement to any presidential candidate.

Moreno was accompanied on his Quezon City motorcade by one of its councilors, Irene Belmonte, cousin of the mayor, who has declared her support for the Manila chief.

The day after Moreno’s Quezon City motorcade, Vice President Robredo held a well-attended gathering of supporters in QC Memorial Circle.

Key battleground

Metro Manila is an important battleground for presidential candidates since it is the most vote-rich region, with 7.3 million registered voters. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains dominant here, with 57% of respondents from this area saying they would pick him for president, in Pulse Asia’s January survey.

Moreno is the second placer in Metro Manila, with 23% of residents choosing him. Robredo, with 16%, is in third place, followed by senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao with 2% and 1%, respectively.

But the survey also brought some good news because it showed a statistically-significant 6-point increase in Moreno’s numbers in Metro Manila – from 17% in December to 23%. Robredo’s numbers inched up by two percentage points but this is not significant due to the ± 4% error margin declared by Pulse Asia for its subnational figures.

Despite several surveys consistently showing Marcos’ dominance in the presidential race, Moreno remained bullish, saying he draws strength from the enthusiastic support he sees from people drawn by his motorcades.

“Ang pinakamahalagang endorsement na gusto kong makuha ay si ordinaryong Juan dela Cruz, si Petra, si Maria, yung mga tao sa kalsada, yung mga tao sa bahay, yung mga taong tunay na sasali upang iluklok ang kanilang pangulo,” said Moreno on Sunday.

(The most important endorsement that I want to get is from the ordinary Juan dela Cruz, Petra, Maria, the people in the streets, the people in their homes, those who will really vote to elect their president.)

He claimed there is a “silent majority” supporting his presidency.

“I am not bothered, basta ang importante, andiyan ang taongbayan, nandiyan yung silent majority, nararamdaman namin sila,” he added.

(I am not bothered. What’s important is, the people are there, the silent majority is there, we feel them.)

Moreno has made pitstops in Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna, while visiting Metro Manila cities. On Monday, February 14, he flew to Samar, his first Visayas stop during the official campaign period. – Rappler.com