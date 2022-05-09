Isko Moreno casts vote in Tondo

Philippine elections
The Manila mayor votes at the Magat Salamat Elementary School in the heart of Tondo

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno cast his vote on Monday, May 9, in Magat Salamat Elementary School, in the heart of Tondo where he made his name and fortune.

Moreno arrived in his his voting precinct at around 11 am.

His voting precinct is just a few minutes walk away from the venue of his miting de avance last Saturday, May 7, where he gave a rousing speech before thousands of exuberant supporters.

Submitting his ballot for the nationwide count starts a day that will no doubt be one of nerves for Moreno and all other presidential bets.

Most eyes are on presidential race front-runner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and survey second-placer Vice President Leni Robredo. Moreno was a far fourth-placer in the latest surveys but he believes in a “silent majority” who may decide to choose him out of exasperation with the two leading candidates and their supporters.

He has been hopeful that, while mammoth rallies and key endorsements of local officials, political groups, and celebrities for Marcos and Robredo projected the strength of their campaigns, it would be he who will be declared victorious in the presidential race. – Rappler.com

