Isko Moreno in Leyte: ‘Sila nag-aaway, tayo, chill-chill lang’

Days before elections, the Manila mayor says the fighting of Marcos and Robredo camps distracts from the 'real' problems confronting ordinary Filipinos. Will his pitch fly?

TACLOBAN, Philippines – In his last provincial campaign sortie as a presidential candidate, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno pushed hard to brand himself as the balm to soothe the intense conflict between the top two presidential contenders, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Leni Robredo.

Addressing a large crowd gathered in RTR Plaza in Tacloban City, a known Marcos bailiwick in the Visayas, Moreno sought to convince voters that the fighting between the Marcos and Robredo camps will bring the country down if either of their two principals are elected.

His pitch: choose him instead so the country can focus on the “real” problems.

“Masaya ba kayo na araw-araw, namromroblema ka kung may pamasahe ka, may pambayad ka ng upa, may pamalengke ka, pero pinapanood mo mga malalaking angkan sa pulitika, nagbabangayan?” said Moreno.

(Are you happy that everyday, while you worry over your transportation funds, your rent, money for groceries, all you watch is the fighting between the big political clans?)

He used the “two joints” hand sign popularized by his supporters then adopted by his campaign to project himself as the “chill” candidate. The irreverent hand sign has been associated with use of marijuana, a recreational drug that makes one feel more relaxed.

“Two joints! Ito may away, ito may away, ito walang away. Chill chill lang,” (Two joints! They’re picking a fight, they’re picking a fight. This one is not picking a fight.)

He echoed a political ad that has been running frequently in radio stations, airing on certain television channels, and is posted on his Facebook page, that tells people he is the candidate who can give them “peace of mind.”

For days now, Moreno has been citing as an example of “toxic” politics the tendency of some Marcos or Robredo supporters to “cancel” anyone who doesn’t agree with their choice of president.

After presenting himself as an alternative to the two, Moreno quickly inserts a simplified version of his 10-point economic platform. In essence, his platform focuses on beefing up government services that take care of people’s basic needs.

“Ang bibigay ko sa inyo, simpleng gobyerno… murang bilihin, murang kuryente, murang gasolina, trabaho, eskuwelahan, pabahay na hindi nababagyo, ospital. O, tapos na. Uwian na,” the 47-year-old Manila chief tells the crowd.

(I will give you a simple government… affordable goods, affordable electricity and gasoline, jobs, schools, housing that won’t get destroyed by storms, hospitals. That’s it. We can all go home.)

Moreno calls his “peace of mind” messaging a simplified version of one of his earlier campaign pitches to “put a period” to the fighting between the Marcoses and Robredo or Liberal Party camps. He had taped the “peace of mind” advertisement just last April 17, in fact, after the controversial Easter Sunday press conference with presidential bets Panfilo Lacson and Norberto Gonzales.

The problem with ‘peace of mind’

But the dent to Moreno’s “peace of mind” messaging may be of his own making.

Political scientist Cleve Arguelles, whose firm WR Numero has been conducted surveys about elections, has said the Manila Mayor may not be the most credible bearer of that message given his recent remarks calling on Robredo to withdraw and labeling her a “pink bully.”

These “harsh” remarks may have turned off voters and made Moreno appear the aggressor, instead of the “chill-chill” candidate he projects himself to be.

“He became the most political of all the candidates. He became the one with the most stinging words against rivals. So what he planned for his own campaign, it was a complete opposite of how he executed it,” said Arguelles, in a Rappler Talk interview.

But Moreno rejected this observation in a media interview last Tuesday, May 3, saying he just wanted to be candid with Filipinos about his feelings and thoughts.

“I’m not a toxic person. I confront problems, I confront people, especially when they are lying,” he said, then referred to the April Pulse Asia survey which says his voter preference was at 4%, a finding he does not accept and claims is just a form of “mind condition” so voters would choose only between Marcos and Robredo.

Can Moreno, a garbage collector now vying for Malacañang against more seasoned national politicians and established political parties, still convince Filipinos to see him as a viable alternative?

Elections is only three days away. – Rappler.com