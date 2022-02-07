Isko to launch 2022 campaign from shrine of revolutionary heroes

READY FOR CAMPAIGN SEASON. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno officially launches his campaign on February 8, 2022. File photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler

The Manila mayor who used to be a Tondo garbage collector will start his campaign at a monument immortalizing Filipinos' fight against oppression

MANILA, Philippines – From a shrine commemorating a revolution against colonial oppression, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will launch a 2022 presidential campaign centered on his branding as a dynamic leader who has the interests of the poor at heart because he was one of them.

Moreno is scheduled to hold his launch at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, February 8, at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila.

Joining him is his running mate Willie Ong and the three senatorial bets of his party, Aksyon Demokratiko.

Just a stone’s throw away from Manila City Hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan (Katipunan Code of Conduct) is also known as Heroes Park or the Bonifacio and Katipunan Revolution Monument.

Beginning his campaign here is symbolic for Moreno who, like Katipunan founder Andres Bonifacio, hails from Tondo and came to influence national affairs despite not being a scion of any powerful or wealthy family.

The monument is also meaningful for Moreno’s mayorship. In one of the famous incidents during his first months as Manila chief, he stepped on human excrement littering the shrine during a surprise visit. Moreno, a garbage collector in his childhood, vowed to clean up and revive the site, as he had done in several areas in Manila. The next day, the shrine was hosed down and scrubbed clean. By February 2020, Moreno’s administration had finished constructing a “dancing” fountain in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan structure.

Starting his day in a Tondo church

Moreno will begin the first day of his official campaign where it all began: Tondo, scene of his childhood.

According to his team, he will attend Mass at 7:30 am at Tondo Church or the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo.

Raymond Burgos, head of campaign communications, said Moreno has always prefaced any campaign launch with a visit to his childhood parish.

Moreno and the other Aksyon Demokratiko candidates will then join a caravan that will go around Manila. A media briefing will follow.

At 4:30 pm, the candidates will proceed to Kartilya ng Katipunan for the campaign kick-off.

To include Moreno supporters from different parts of the country, Zoom Watch Parties will be held in the following places in Cavite, Bohol, Cebu, Zamboanga, and Butuan:

Barangay Pulido Covered Court in General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite

Plaza Magalang in Magalang, Pampanga

JJs Seafood Villa in Bohol

Balamban, Cebu (no exact location provided yet by campaign team)

Southern City College Gym in Zamboanga

Butuan City (no exact location provided yet by campaign team)

Moreno’s platform, stance on issues

Moreno, one of the youngest presidential candidates at 47, is running on a platform of speedy, efficient, energetic, and results-oriented leadership, summarized by his campaign slogan, “Bilis Kilos” (fast action).

His 10-point economic platform includes bigger budgets for education, housing, research and development; a “clear” pandemic plan; helping Industry 4.0 businesses and enterprises hurt by the health crisis; an open data policy; curbing corruption by using technology for government transactions; modernizing agriculture; and more (read his entire platform here).

Moreno believes there are extrajudicial killings in Duterte’s drug war but won’t hand Duterte to the International Criminal Court if they find him guilty of crimes against humanity. But the Manila chief, if he becomes president, would order the Philippines’ return to the ICC.

He would rally other countries to assert the Hague Ruling against China, would use the Philippines’ military alliance with the United States to beef up the Navy and Coast Guard. But he would keep China as an economic partner.

He would resume peace talks with communists, allow Build Build Build projects to continue, allow reclamation, and agrees with legalizing online cockfighting.

Moreno agrees with legalizing divorce but is against same-sex marriage. He is against abortion, except if the pregnancy endangers the life of the mother.

Winning the presidency is an uphill battle for Moreno, still lagging behind dictator’s son and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo, based on recent voter preference surveys.

He hopes to capture the imagination, and support, of voters through his track record as a Manila local chief; his inspiring personal backstory; and his populist, political-outsider rhetoric. Will he emerge victorious? The 90-day countdown starts now. – Rappler.com