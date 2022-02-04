Isko to tap satellite tech for speedy communications after disasters

ON THE SPOT. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno answers questions at the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas Presidential Forum on February 4, 2022. Youtube screenshot

Low earth orbit satellite technology is being eyed by experts globally as a solution to lack of internet coverage and communication gaps during calamities

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno showed his tech-savvy side during the KBP Presidential Candidates Forum on Friday, February 4, when he proposed using low earth orbit satellite technology to ensure communications are quickly restored in areas devastated by natural calamities.

“We can access satellite, in the likes of Elon Musk, creating this low orbiter communication through internet,” said Moreno after being asked how he would ensure calamity-struck areas are not totally cut off from communications when they need assistance the most.

“‘Pag ito naging matagumpay (When this technology becomes successful), we as Philippines, as a country, must acquire these services,” added Moreno, stressing the need for “redundancy” in communication systems during disasters.

What is low orbit satellite technology?

Low earth orbit satellites or LEOSATs are a new generation of satellites that orbit the Earth at a low altitude, thus speeding up the time data travels from one point to another, good for video-conferencing, sensitive financial transactions, remote operation of machines, and even average voice calls.

While traditional satellites provide internet in a fixed geographic area, LEOSATs can provide continuous connectivity for any given area if there are enough groups of such satellites, called constellations, spread out over the globe.

An Asian Development Bank working paper on LEOSATs said the technology can improve the resilience of communications infrastructure in countries prone to natural disasters.

“Parts of Asia and the Pacific are particularly vulnerable to communications disruptions caused by natural disasters that damage terrestrial infrastructure, such as typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. Satellite connectivity is already key to re-establishing communications and supporting disaster response,” said the financial body.

The cutting-edge satellite technology could provide backup connections to archipelagic countries with limited terrestrial or undersea fiber optic cable, it added.

What about Elon Musk?

Elon Musk’s company specializing in LEOSATs, Starlink, has been in talks with two Philippine firms about using these satellites to improve internet coverage and speed in the country, reported Bloomberg.

The two telco firms are satellite broadband provider Transpacific Broadband Group International Inc. and fiber-optic broadband operator Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Apart from providing steady communications during disasters, LEOSATs can be used to connect remote areas unreached by fiber-optic cable to the internet.

Improving internet access for all Filipinos is a major part of Isko Moreno’s economic platform. In November 2021, he promised to devote P45 billion in a single fiscal year to laying down fiber-optic cables throughout the country.

Such a program is seen to address multiple problems at the same time – business competitiveness, education (especially if the pandemic-time remote set-up persists), disaster readiness and response, and more.

Moreno, who seeks to project youthful leadership open to innovation, had previously made a tough stance on holding Western social media companies accountable for the spread of disinformation.

When interviewed by GMA’s Jessica Soho, he said he would find a way to hold companies like Facebook accountable for disinformation wreaking havoc in Philippine society.

“‘Yang mga social media company na ‘yan, papapanagutin ko ‘yan kasi walang sumusubok sa kanilang habulin sila ng bansa eh. Hinahayaan nilang gawing outlet ng mga maling impormasyon ‘yung kanilang sistema,” he had said.

(Those social media companies, I will hold them accountable because no one is challenging them in our country. They have allowed their systems to become an outlet for wrong information.) – Rappler.com