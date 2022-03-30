Isko Moreno to push for immediate exploration of Liguasan Marsh, if elected

If elected, the Manila mayor would prioritize the development of the country's biggest wetland for power stability in Mindanao

ILIGAN CITY, Philippines – Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno would prioritize the exploration and development of Liguasan Marsh as a source of electricity for Mindanao, he said, as he started campaigning in Lanao del Norte on Wednesday, March 30.

“The Liguasan Marsh is composed of so many natural gas and possible oil so nagpapatunay talaga na ang Mindanao ay maaaring magligtas sa ating bansa (which proves that Mindanao could save our country),” said Moreno during a media interview in Iligan City before embarking on a motorcade.

The rising cost of electricity and oil has been among Moreno’s constant talking points on the campaign trail. One of his first promises was to halve electricity and power taxes if he becomes president.

“ASAP (As soon as possible) for exploration,” Moreno told Rappler when asked about his timeline for developing Liguasan Marsh, the biggest wetland in the country covering 220,000 hectares and encompassing parts of Maguindanao, North Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat in Central Mindanao.

The Manila Mayor said he would abide by whatever the Bangsamoro government and national government have agreed on, pertaining to the management of the marsh and how revenue generated by the wetland will be divided.

“Dapat mapakinabangan ng mga Moro ang proceeds, resources na ‘yan (The Moro should benefit from the proceeds resources there),” Moreno told Rappler in a message.

He estimates that exploration of the marsh would cost an initial P2 billion.

Untapped

According to the Bangamoro Organic Law, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is entitled to “revenues or shares in revenues from the exploration, development, and utilization of natural resources derived from land or water areas or territories within the Bangsamoro territorial jurisdiction.”

The law also says that the national government and Bangsamoro government “shall jointly exercise the power to grant rights, privileges, and concessions over the exploration, development, and utilization of uranium and fossil fuels such as petroleum, natural gas, and coal in the territorial jurisdiction of the Bangsamoro.”

ES Maulana Global Ventures Company Inc., a firm owned by Cotabato City-based engineer Esmel Maulana, has applied to explore and develop areas in the marsh.

BARMM’s Regional Board of Investments (RBOI) has granted provisional registration to ES Maulana as an investor in the Bangsamoro region.

Any proposal by a private energy firm to explore and develop gas or oil reserves in the marsh must first be approved by the Intergovernmental Energy Board, composed of representatives from the Bangsamoro government and national government.

The board would then endorse the project to the Office of the President for the issuance of a petroleum service contract. The project would also need to secure environmental compliance certificates and other permits.

Earlier in March, a bill creating the “Liguasan Marsh Management Commission” was filed in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament. The body is envisioned to provide overall direction in the management, protection, and development of the marsh.

One of Moreno’s key allies in Mindanao, former Maguindanao representative Zajid “Dong” Mangudadatu, has been a vocal champion of the development of Liguasan Marsh, particularly its methane gas reserves. Mangudadatu has been actively campaigning for Moreno and pairing him with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who is running for vice president. – Rappler.com