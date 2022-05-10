Jeannie Sandoval proclaimed as new Malabon mayor

NEW MALABON MAYOR. Former vice mayor Jeannie Sandoval is proclaimed as the winner of the Malabon mayoral race on May 10, 2022.

Former Malabon vice mayor Jeannie Sandoval wins over Councilor Enzo Oreta by over 1,000 votes

MANILA, Philippines – Former Malabon vice mayor Jeannie Sandoval was proclaimed as the winner of the Malabon mayoral race early Tuesday, May 10.

Based on 100% of election returns, Sandoval garnered 94,826 votes (50.34%), beating Councilor Enzo Oreta who got 93,547 votes (49.66%) – a difference of 1,279 votes – based on partial and unofficial results from the Commission on Elections server.

Oreta is the younger brother of Mayor Antolin “Lenlen” Oreta III, who is on his third term.

Sandoval, Malabon’s first female mayor, ran for mayor in 2019 but lost to Lenlen Oreta.

Sandoval’s husband, former congressman Ricky Sandoval, sought a House comeback in this election but lost to reelectionist Malabon Representative Jaye Lacson-Noel. Sandoval obtained 80,089 votes while Noel got 102,320 votes.

Meanwhile, Oreta’s running mate, Ninong dela Cruz, won against Jayjay Yambao in the vice-mayoral race. They garnered 98,060 and 79,019 votes, respectively. – Rappler.com