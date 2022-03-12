If elected, Lacson to use undercover agents in anti-corruption drive

Partido Reporma candidates Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Tito Sotto speak to supporters at the Pasig Mega Market on March 9, 2022. Rob Reyes/Rappler

If elected as president, Senator Panfilo Lacson said he would use undercover agents to deter corruption in government agencies.

Lacson said this in a Radyo 5 interview on Friday, March 11, while providing some details of his anti-corruption program, including sending undercover operatives pretending to be applicants, to government agencies.

He said this will be done “hanggang matanim sa isipan ng government employees and officials na delikado tayo, baka ang kinikikilan natin ay operative (until government employees and officials become keenly aware that they would be held liable if they extort from an operative.)”

The senator said a “drastic approach” is needed to finally rid the government of what he called “ICU” – inept, corrupt, and undisciplined personnel.

Lacson, who had rid the Philippine National Police of so-called “kotong” or corrupt cops when he was PNP chief from 1999 to 2001, said that with such kind of cleansing at the executive, “the judiciary and legislature will follow suit.”

“Human nature ‘yan (That’s human nature),” he said.

The presidential candidate also said he would review the plunder law and also highlight transparency in government, which he deemed as “ the essence in the fight against corruption.” – Rappler.com