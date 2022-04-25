Last Marcos ruling appeal filed with Comelec

CAMPAIGN. Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves to supporters during his sortie at the Biñan football stadium in Laguna.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) received on Monday, April 25, the last appeal in connection with a dismissed disqualification case against presidential aspirant and late dictator’s son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

This came after the Comelec’s First Division, in a vote of 3-0, voted to unanimously dismiss the petition filed by Pudno nga Ilocano, whose lawyer is former elections chief and 1987 Constitution framer Christian Monsod.

In their ruling dated April 20, Commissioners Socorro Inting, Aimee Ferolino, and Aimee Torrefranca-Neri had said it found a “lack of merit” in the petitioners’ arguments, which was grounded on Marcos’ tax conviction in the 1990s.

The petitioners doubled down on its previous arguments in its appeal to the en banc, including the assertion that Marcos’ conviction for his repeated non-filing of income tax returns (ITRs) is a crime involving moral turpitude, a ground for disqualification under the election code.

The motion also insisted that Marcos was convicted for a crime which carries a jail sentence of three years. The election code disqualifies anyone who has been sentenced to a penalty of over 18 months.

Pudno nga Ilocano’s case, also known as Salandanan et al vs. Marcos, is expected to be the last anti-Marcos case to be resolved by the en banc.

Three junked anti-Marcos petitions have been the subject of en banc reviews since early 2022, meaning resolutions on their cases are expected to be out soon.

These petitions are:

Lihaylihay vs Marcos (petition to declare nuisance) – junked by the Comelec Second Division

Buenafe et al vs Marcos (petition to cancel certificate of candidacy) – junked by the Second Division

Ilagan et al vs Marcos, Akbayan et al vs Marcos, Mangelen vs Marcos (consolidated disqualification petition) – junked by the First Division

The Comelec has promised to resolve all cases against Marcos Jr. before the end of April.

Cases cannot be elevated to the Supreme Court without a decision by the Comelec en banc. – Rappler.com