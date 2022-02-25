Over 100 law deans, professors endorse Robredo, reject Marcos who ‘does not know’ Constitution

'WE TRUST HER.' Residents of Valencia City, Bukidnon line up along the highway to welcome Vice President Leni Robredo and her caravan on February 23,2022. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

Describing Marcos Jr as a candidate with nothing to show 'but arrogance,' the law professors say: 'We will oppose him. We cannot and will not allow this.'

MANILA, Philippines – In an unprecedented move, more than 150 law deans and professors nationwide released on Friday, February 25, a statement endorsing Vice President Leni Robredo, and stressed that this also carries a rejection of her key opponent in the May presidential race, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“There have been too many transgressions of our constitutional rights during this most repressive regime… Enough. The rule of law in our country must be restored. We trust Leni Robredo to achieve this, to make this happen,” said the statement released on the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution that ousted the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Among the signatories are Lyceum Dean Sol Mawis, who heads the Philippine Association of Law Schools; Adamson Law Dean Anna Maria Abad; Northwestern University (Laoag City) Law Dean Manuel Aurelio; Ateneo de Naga Law Dean Domnina Rances; Ateneo de Manila Law Dean Jose Maria Hofileña; Bicol University Law Dean Hardy Aquende; and De La Salle University (DLSU) Manila Law Dean Virgilio delos Reyes.

“We include in this expression of our fullest support for Leni Robredo our strongest rejection of the present efforts of the son of a deposed dictator who, with all and nothing but arrogance and who is evidently without any proven measure of real competence, now seeks to return to Malacańang,” they said.

Several law professors of the University of the Philippines (UP), a bastion of dissent during the Marcos dictatorship, also signed the statement.

In a stinging criticism of the presidential frontrunner, they said: “He has offered no concrete platform or any tangible program of government. He has not expressed a clear commitment to uphold the rule of law, our Constitution. Indeed, he has, on many occasions, made it clear that he does not even know, or understand, our Constitution.”

“All he has, and he invokes this constantly, is his surname. No. Never again,” said the law professors who include Joan Largo, former law dean of the University of San Carlos in Cebu; Arno Sanidad, law professor at DLSU-Manila; John Molo of the UP College of Law; Carlo Cruz of Lyceum College of Law and Ray Paolo Santiago of Ateneo de Manila.

“We will oppose him. We cannot and will not allow this,” they added.

Marcos’ father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was a UP-educated lawyer. His daughter Imee Marcos lied about getting a UP law degree, while the presidential candidate also lied about finishing a bachelor’s degree in Oxford and a master’s degree in Wharton.

Former presidents of the Philippine Bar Association, including officials of the Arroyo administration, also earlier expressed their support for Robredo’s candidacy.

The other key candidates for the presidential race are Senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and labor leader Leody de Guzman.

– Rappler.com