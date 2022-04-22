Leni-Kiko find support from priests, ordinary folks in heart of Isko turf

OPPOSITION BETS. Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilingan join the muslim community in breaking their fast during the Liwanag at Pag-asa: Iftar para sa mga Muslim Filipino at Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on April 22, 2022.

Aside from meeting residents of Tondo, Manila, over a thousand priests and deacons also express support for the tandem

MANILA, Philippines – After barnstorming the Visayas, presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan visited the country’s capital to meet their supporters from different sectors.

In Manila, bailiwick of rival and city mayor Isko Moreno, Robredo and Pangilinan spent their day with religious leaders and ordinary people of Tondo. Robredo’s Manila swing comes on the heels of Moreno’s fresh tirades against her.

Robredo and her running mate were welcomed by priests and deacons from the Clergy of the Moral Choice (CMC). The group also expressed support for Robredo.

READ: The manifesto of support of over a thousand priests and deacons from the Clergy for the Moral Choice who expressed support for Robredo and Pangilinan.



In choosing Robredo, the religious leaders note the values of the vice president, as well as her devotion to Christ. pic.twitter.com/XrsaoiUbmc — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) April 22, 2022

Among the key persons behind the group is Fr. Jun Sescon, former private secretary of the late Jaime Cardinal Sin, the once influential archbishop of Manila. The late cardinal was among the driving force behind the EDSA People Power Revolution of 1986 that toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

After the event with the priests, the opposition bets also attended the people’s assembly of their supporters at San Pablo Apostol Parish grounds. During the event, supporters of Robredo from different sectors gave a message for the tandem.

A beneficiary of Robredo’s health program under the Office of the Vice President also gave a testimonial. In addressing her supporters from Manila, where the lack of housing is a perennial problem, Robredo highlighted her plans to tackle this.

“Siguraduhin natin na ’yung mga programa natin sa pabahay, okay lang naman ’yung may pabahay sa middle class kasi kailangan naman ’yun, pero dapat gumagawa din tayo ng pabahay doon sa mga walang-wala (We will ensure that the programs for housing – it’s alright to provide housing for the middle class because they need it, but we also need to provide houses for the poorest of the poor),” the presidential candidate said.

“Ang example ko po, ang opisina po namin napakaliit ng budget namin. Pero marami po kaming housing programs ngayon na libre ’yung pabahay (My example is our office, which has a small budget. But we have a lot of housing programs now that are for free),” she added.

After their event with priests and Tondo residents, Robredo and Pangilinan visited the Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, where they were welcomed by their Muslim supporters. The event was organized by the United Muslim Alliance.

Agreement with transport groups

Before Robredo toured Moreno’s territory, the vice president first met with various transport groups in the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Quezon City.

Different transport groups, including ACTO and Manibela, were present to sign a covenant with Robredo.

Among the representatives of the transport sector are ACTO, NCTU, Manibela, Kagulong, and LACODA.



Here’s the copy of the covenant that will be signed later. pic.twitter.com/OgTP8dWFtO — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) April 22, 2022

Under the agreement, the groups asked Robredo to prioritize the welfare of drivers and operators, as well as implement programs that would benefit their sector. – Rappler.com