De Guzman wants 30% extra pay under 4-day work week

PRO-LABOR. Partido Lakas ng Masa standard bearer Ka Leody de Guzman sits down with Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa for a one-on-one interview.

De Guzman also comments on excise tax and Duterte’s Build, Build, Build during the Comelec presidential debate

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential candidate and labor leader Leody de Guzman pushes for 30% extra pay for workers if the proposed four-day work week pushes through.

“Dapat gawin ‘yong four days ay [may] overtime pay, may 30% increase. Hindi dapat parang one and a half days lang ‘yon” (There should be overtime pay, 30% increase under the four-day work week scheme. It should not look like they work for only one and a half days), De Guzman said during the Commission on Elections presidential debate on Saturday, March 19.

The labor leader’s suggestion was supported by fellow candidates Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and Faisal Mangondato. At the height of rising oil prices, Malacañang said they are studying the proposal to cut the working days in a week.

Play Video

The National Economic and Development Authority proposed the reduction of the work week. On the side, the Department of Labor and Employment also proposed a P24-billion wage subsidy for private sector workers.

During an earlier debate organized by the CNN Philippines, De Guzman vowed to implement his “Labor First Policy” if he wins. The policy includes raising minimum wage and ending contractualization.

In addressing the “endo,” De Guzman said he would abolish manpower agencies.

Build, Build, Build

On the question whether President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program was a success, De Guzman said the government has become “worthless” because the infrastructure program did not solve the country’s basic problem.

“Walang kwentang gobyerno! ‘Yun na ‘yung basic na kailangan ng mamamayan ay hindi natutugunan. ‘Yung ang aking pagtingin dito sa nangyaring “Build, Build, Build” na ito. Binaon tayo sa grabeng utang,” De Guzman said during the presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections.

(Worthless government! The basic needs of the people were not even met. That’s my view on this Build Build Build. We are now neck deep in debt.)

The labor leader added that the Build, Build, Build provided some benefits, but the program caused even worse problems.

“Mayroong inabot din na tulong o pakinabang para sa ating bansa, pero generally, tingin ko sabit ‘yong pagbubuhos ng pondo dito sa Build, Build, Build (It also gave us benefits for the country, but generally, it’s not good that we allotted huge funds for this Build Build Build).”

De Guzman also said he is in favor of suspending excise tax.

Earlier in March, Congress eyed P48-billion fuel tax suspension. However, Duterte’s economic team only wants subsidies. – Rappler.com