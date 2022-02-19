Leody de Guzman says his brand of leadership fulfills EDSA’s ‘shortcomings’

LABOR LEADER. Labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman marches with Partido Lakas ng Masa supporters as they head to the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on February 8, 2022, to kickoff their campaign for the May elections.

MANILA, Philippines – Less than a week before the EDSA Revolution anniversary, labor leader and presidential candidate Leody de Guzman said his brand of leadership fulfills the shortcomings of the EDSA People Power Revolution 36 years ago.

According to the presidential bet of Partido Lakas ng Masa, the EDSA Revolution had shortcomings because the so-called elitists took helm after the downfall of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“Ang klase ng pamumuno na kinakatawan ni Ka Leody ay pagkukumpleto sa mga kakulangan ng EDSA. Kinapos ang pag-aalsang EDSA sapagkat naagaw ng mga elitista ang manibela kaya huminto ang pag-aalsang masa sa simpleng pagpapatalsik sa diktadura,” De Guzman told Rappler.

(The type of leadership I represent fulfills the shortcomings of the EDSA [Revolution]. The revolution had shortcomings because the elitists took control, so the revolt of the masses ended after the dictator was toppled.)

On February 25, the Philippines will commemorate the 36th anniversary of the people power revolt that removed Marcos from power. His son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is eyeing the presidency in the May 9, 2022 elections.

De Guzman and his running mate Walden Bello, meanwhile, aim to fight what they call the “Marcos-Duterte Axis of Evil” as they run in the national elections with a pro-worker and pro-people agenda.

The labor leader, who was among the thousands who participated in the historical event in 1986, explained that the revolution also had shortcomings because cronyism, violence, and poverty persisted even after Marcos left Malacañang.

“Mula kay Cory Aquino hanggang kay Duterte, tila nabalewala ang isinakripisyo ng aming henerasyon. Nanatili ang kronyismo, kagutuman, pagkakabaon sa utang panlabas, kawalan ng hustisyang panlipunan at serbisyo publiko, pang-aapi sa mga manggagawa’t magsasaka, at iba pa,” De Guzman said.

(From Cory Aquino to Rodrigo Duterte, it seems that the sacrifice of my generation went to waste. Cronyism, hunger, debt, lack of social justice and social services, and abuse against workers and farmers persisted.)

According to De Guzman, he is the presidential candidate who would genuinely bring change to the society.

“Ang kinakatawan ko bilang kandidato ay ang pamumuno ng masa para kamtin nila ang minimithing tunay at ganap na pagbabago para sa nakararami sa lipunan. Ito ang mas malalim na kahulugan ng aking panawagang ‘Manggagawa Naman,’” the labor leader said.

(What I represent as a candidate is a leadership for the masses, one where they can achieve their desired real and absolute change for the benefit of the majority in our society. This is the deeper message of my call, “It’s the workers’ turn.”) – Rappler.com