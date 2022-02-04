In first face-off vs other bets, Leody de Guzman brings ‘alternative’ plans

MANILA, Philippines – In his first face-off against fellow presidential aspirants, aspiring president and labor leader Leody de Guzman stuck to his agenda and brought his “alternative” platforms.

During the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP)’ Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum, De Guzman reiterated his platforms anchored in his pro-labor and pro-people stance. De Guzman is running under Partido Lakas ng Masa (LNM) with his running mate, Walden Bello.

In the forum, De Guzman maintained his anti-Marcos stance by reiterating that if he wins, he would order the recovery of the Marcoses’ ill-gotten wealth. Among his platforms is also the exhumation of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ remains at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

When they announced their tandem, De Guzman and Bello said they are running to fight their so-called “Marcos-Duterte Axis of Evil.” The dictator’s son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., is running for president, while President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte, is Marcos Jr.’s running mate.

The aspirants were given five minutes during the start of the forum to briefly explain their platforms. During the segment, De Guzman highlighted his platforms anchored on economy, political, and social development.

Below is the quick summary of De Guzman’s platforms discussed during the forum:

Strengthened economy

Stimulus aid for micro, small, and medium enterprises

Regularization of workers

Amend Rice Tariffication Law

Recover ill-gotten wealth from the Marcoses

Direct participation of normal people in government affairs

“Real” autonomy for the Moro people

Wealth tax

The labor leader was also asked about his proposed “wealth tax.” In November 2021, De Guzman said if he wins, he would impose a one-time 20% tax on the country’s 250 richest families.

If the Congress will not lobby for the passage of his wealth tax, De Guzman said he will push for a people’s initiative to pass his proposed law. (READ: What you need to know about people’s initiative)

De Guzman also said that if he is elected as president, he would implement “direct democracy,” where people would have direct involvement in governance. The labor leader also said that the drug problem should be addressed as a health concern.

In his closing statement, De Guzman reiterated that his government would be run by the people, not just a few families.

“Politika ng mga mamamayan, hindi ng iilan (Politics by the masses, not by a few),” the labor leader said. – Rappler.com