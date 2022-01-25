Leody de Guzman supports same-sex marriage, divorce

PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT. Labor leader Leodegario 'Ka Leody' de Guzman of the Partido Lakas ng Masa files his certificate of candidacy for President in the May 2022 elections, at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay City on October 6, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential bet Leody de Guzman supports same-sex marriage as well as divorce in the Philippines.

During an interview with One News’ “The Chiefs” on Monday, January 24 , the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) presidential bet answered the questions which had been given to other presidential aspirants during the “describe in one word segment” of GMA’s “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews.”

De Guzman was not invited to the GMA interview as the network only invited the top five aspiring presidents, based on surveys. Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declined the GMA invitation because of the alleged “bias” of the host against the Marcoses but the network strongly refuted this.

Here’s how the labor leader responded to some key issues in the country:

In the Soho interviews, presidential aspirants Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno opposed same-sex marriage while Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Panfilo Lacson favored it.

Same sex-union and divorce are part of the 2022 electoral platform released by Laban ng Masa for De Guzman and his running mate, Walden Bello. Shortly after he filed his candidacy for president, De Guzman announced that if he wins, he would appoint members of the LGBTQIA+ group to his Cabinet.

“Kung gayon, nais ko rin ng mga maaasahang lider mula sa hanay ng kababaihan at LGBTQIA sa gabinete kung ako’y papalarin (I would also like to have competent leaders from the ranks of women and the LGBTQIA in my cabinet),” De Guzman said in a statement in November 2021.

Other key issues

De Guzman also released his answers for the “yes or no” segment of the Soho interviews.

The presidential aspirant supports publicizing Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth, banning political dynasties, and legalizing medical marijuana. He is opposed to the country’s Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States and the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

De Guzman is also against death penalty. He also believes that there are extrajudicial killings in President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

De Guzman is banking on the support of workers and laborers for his presidential bid. In the December 2021 survey of Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated, he placed seventh among presidential bets with a 0.004% voters’ preference. – Rappler.com