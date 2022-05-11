Philippine elections
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 11, 2022 5:56 PM

98.31%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
2022 Philippine Elections

Former Manila mayor Lito Atienza loses in home city

Renzo Arceta
Former Manila mayor Lito Atienza loses in home city

Vice presidential bet Lito Atienza speaks to reporters on April 11, 2022.

Zoom screenshot

The former Manila mayor gains just just 5,830 votes from the city, which vice presidential bet Sara Duterte wins with over 400,000 votes

MANILA, Philippines – The former Manila City mayor and running mate of presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao, vice presidential bet Lito Atienza, lost in his home city.

As of 4:30 pm on Wednesday, May 11, partial and unofficial results show Atienza garnering just 5,830 votes, or 0.68% of the total, from the city he was mayor of from 1998 to 2007. He was also vice mayor of Manila from 1992 to 1998.

A total of 98.27% of election results have been processed.

His opponent, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, won in Manila with partial and unofficial results showing 402,324 votes, or 46.64% of the total from the city.

Atienza’s vice-presidential campaign got off to a rocky start with him needing knee surgery early in the campaign season. Shortly after, he had a heated exchange with presidential candidate Ping Lacson after asking him to withdraw from the race with him to allow for a Manny Pacquiao-Tito Sotto tandem.

Pacquiao, who was able to win in Saranggani province but lost in the rest of Mindanao, has conceded to Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. – Rappler.com

2022 Philippine Elections

2022 PH Elections - News

2022 PH vice presidential race

Lito Atienza

Manila