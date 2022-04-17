Philippine elections
LIVESTREAM: Presidential bets hold Easter Sunday press conference
Multiple presidential candidates will hold a joint press conference about their candidacies on Easter Sunday, April 17, in Makati.

Candidates currently expected to speak at the press conference are Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Senator Panfilo Lacson, and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales, based on advisories they have sent to the media.

