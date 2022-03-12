Over 80 local gov’t officials nationwide endorse Robredo

Aika and Tricia Robredo join their her mother, presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, at a whistlestop at the Hinigaran Public Plaza in Negro Occidental on Friday, March 11. Mother and daughters rode a pink truck as they waved to the thousands of supporters who cheered them on. Photo courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau

‘We appeal to every Filipino to also support, campaign, and vote for VP Robredo because with her as our President, a better Philippines and a better life for every Filipino is assured,’ their statement read

MANILA, Philippines – More than 80 local government officials from several provinces nationwide released a statement endorsing Vice President and presidential bet Leni Robredo, citing her track record of public service.

“As local officials, we are daily witnesses to the enormous problems that confront our countrymen. This pandemic has brought much suffering to many of our fellow Filipinos and at this point in our country’s history, we need to have a strong leader who has shown a solid track record of public service, who is incorruptible and has shown the willingness to fight for the rights and welfare of every Filipino,” their statement read.

“There is no other candidate who embodies these qualities but Vice President Robredo,” they added.

READ: 89 young local government officials across LGUs nationwide endorse VP Leni Robredo for president. Among the signatories are several mayors, vice mayors, provincial board members, councilors, SK chairpersons. #PHVote @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/MPOqS6Fbaa — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) March 12, 2022

They cited her office’s immediate pandemic response, including the personal protective equipment sets, transportation, and dormitories provided to medical frontliners; the online job portal that helped those who lost their jobs’ and the free antigen tests, among others.

They promised to do all they can to convince their constituents to vote for Robredo. “As young leaders who are yearning for a much better future for our country and our fellow Filipinos, we pledge that we will do our very best to convince our constituents to vote for her towards ensuring her victory in the upcoming May 2022 national elections,” they said.

These local officials hail from various provinces including:

Aklan

Albay

Antique

Bataan

Batangas

Bohol

Bulacan

Cagayan

Camarines Norte

Cavite

Cebu

Eastern Samar

Ilocos Sur

Iloilo

Isabela

Laguna

Leyte

National Capital Region

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Northern Samar

Oriental Mindoro

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Quezon

Rizal

Romblon

Samar

Tarlac

Zambales

Zamboanga Sibugay

“We appeal to every Filipino to also support, campaign, and vote for VP Robredo because with her as our President, a better Philippines and a better life for every Filipino is assured,” they said.

They join other groups who have expressed support for Robredo, including over 500 priests and nuns, more than 100 law deans and professors, and Ateneo educators, among others. – Rappler.com