Mags Maglana launches Davao congressional campaign with attack on Duterte dynasty

'Enough is enough. It’s about time to end the political dynasty in Davao,' says non-governmental organization worker turned Davao congressional candidate Mags Maglana

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Prominent non-governmental organization worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana on Friday, March 25, launched her campaign for Davao’s 1st District congressional post with a call to end the Duterte political dynasty in the city.

“Enough is enough. It’s about time to end the political dynasty in Davao,” said Maglana who began her campaign to unseat presidential son and Davao 1st District Representative Paolo “Polong” Duterte.

Challenging the Duterte dynasty, she said, is the people’s agenda because “people know the negative effects of years of leadership by just one family.”

Maglana said she is also out to become the first congresswoman in the 1st District of Davao, pointing out that the district never had any female lawmaker in 85 years.

“Iba naman. Babae naman (Let’s have a different one. Let’s have a woman),” said Maglana as she launched her campaign headquarters in Davao.

Meanwhile, former Davao 3rd District congressman and mayoralty candidate Ruy Elias Lopez also launched his campaign against Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte with a declaration of support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Baste is seeking the mayoral post that would be vacated by his sister Sara, the running mate of presidential survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bong” Bong Marcos Jr.

Like Maglana, Lopez also sharply criticized the Duterte dynasty and compared the family to the Marcoses in Luzon.

“Political dynasties,” he said, “are never going to be good for the country as a whole because it checks and balances, and accountability in this type of governance is non-existent.” – Rappler.com