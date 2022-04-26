Progressive Makabayan coalition endorses 10 more Senate bets

'Mahalaga ang pagkakaisang ito upang maipanalo ang interes ng mga mamamayan,' says Makabayan, which considered the candidates' track record on key issues, including human rights and the peace process

MANILA, Philippines – The progressive Makabayan coalition on Tuesday, April 26, endorsed 10 more senatorial candidates to complete its roster for the 2022 national elections.

In addition to former Bayan Muna representative Neri Colmenares and Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer Labog, the progressive bloc is endorsing the following candidates:

Former Ifugao representative Teddy Baguilat Jr.

Former vice president Jejomar Binay

Senator Leila de Lima

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno

Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero

Labor leader and lawyer Luke Espiritu

Senator Risa Hontiveros

Lawyer Alex Lacson

Antique Representative Loren Legarda

Labor leader and lawyer Sonny Matula

Makabayan – composed of Anak Pawis, Bayan Muna, Gabriela Women’s Party, ACT Teachers, and Kabataan Partylist – said they are supporting the candidates based on their track record of helping on key issues the Philippines is facing, including the peace process, human rights, anti-terror law, and red-tagging, among others.

“Ang deklarasyong ito…ay naghuhudyat ng lalong paglawak ng oposisyon at ng pagkakaisa para sa makabayang pagbabago,” the coalition said in a statement.

“Mahalaga ang pagkakaisang ito upang maipanalo ang interes ng mga mamamayan at umangat ang kabuhayan ng nakararami, matigil ang paglabag sa mga karapatang pantao, at muling mabuksan ang usapang pangkapayapaan,” it added.

(The declaration of support signals the wider opposition and unity for change. It’s important to unite to push forward national interest of citizens, to uplift the lives of many, stop human rights violations, and resume peace talks.)

Makabayan senatorial endorsement and matrix of common issues#MakabayangPagbabago pic.twitter.com/GPsOLaGBUT — #141BayanMuna Partylist (@BayanMuna) April 26, 2022

Pamalakaya, the national federation of fisherfolk organizations in the Philippines, said that it “welcomes and fully supports” the endorsements announced by Makabayan.

“We believe that they were chosen based on commonalities in some of political platforms, primarily to oppose the return and extension of Marcos-Duterte to Malacañang,” the group said.

Their endorsement comes less than two weeks before the May 9 polls, during the homestretch of candidates’ respective campaigns.

In January 2022, Makabayan announced its endorsement of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

With the latest announcement, the coalition is now backing eight candidates in Robredo’s Senate slate, missing former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, and senators Joel Villanueva, Migz Zubiri, and Dick Gordon.

The 2022 elections is crucial for the progressive bloc, as the Duterte government has consistently tried to keep member-groups from getting elected to Congress by red-tagging them. Members and community workers who are part of its affiliated organizations, meanwhile, continue to be targets of persistent harassment and threats.

Rights group Karapatan monitored at least 427 slain activists and grassroots organizers, as well as 1,161 arrested and detained, from July 2016 to December 2022, spanning the Duterte administration. – Rappler.com

