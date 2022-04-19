Comelec belatedly announces placing 2 Lanao del Sur towns under its control

When an area is placed under the Comelec's control, it means the poll body has direct supervision over officials and employees, and full control over law enforcement agencies

MANILA, Philippines – Two towns in Lanao del Sur have been placed under the control of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) since late March, but the poll body only announced its decision after three weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 19, Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said these municipalities are:

Malabang, due to a recent “spate of killings”

Tuburan, due to its “history of election-related violence”

Comelec’s control over these two towns was in accordance with a March 25 resolution of the Comelec’s committee on the ban of firearms and security concerns (CBFSC), which at the time was chaired by Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino in an acting capacity.

“These incidents of violence have no place in the process of our elections. This is why the Comelec has been more active in pursuing peace covenants and providing decisive action if threats that disturb a peaceful elections arise,” Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said.

The delayed announcement of the March 25 decision was odd, given that members of the media had repeatedly followed up with the Comelec about the list of areas of election concern multiple times after that date.

On March 31 and April 7, the Comelec had said it was withholding the release of such list submitted to them by the Philippine National Police (PNP), supposedly because its own validation process had not been completed.

It was the PNP which first said on Monday, April 18, that additional uniformed personnel have been deployed to the two towns in Lanao del Sur following the imposition of Comelec control.

Comelec Resolution No. 10757, released in January, states that an area may be placed under the poll body’s control “when the peace and order situation there will affect the conduct of elections.”

Grounds for declaration include history of intense rivalry among contending parties, incidents of politically-motivated violence, and extremist threats.

When an area is under the Comelec’s control, the commission has direct supervision over officials and employees, and full control over law enforcement agencies. – Rappler.com