Marcos party disowns resolution endorsing Isko Moreno

MINDANAO ISSUES. Isko Moreno answers questions from the media in Iligan City.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas vice president Assam Ulangkaya says the pro-Moreno resolution is the handiwork of an erstwhile party chairman

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines – The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) on Friday, April 1, disowned a resolution that endorsed the presidential bid of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, saying it was the handiwork of an impostor.

South Cotabato-based Assam Ulangkaya, PFP vice president for Mindanao and chairman of the party’s membership committee, denied that the resolution, signed by Abubakar Mangelen, came from the party led by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ulangkaya said Mangelen was dropped from the PFP roster of members several months back.

Mangelen served as PFP national chairman until September 18, 2021, when the party decided to expel him during a national convention in Tupi town, South Cotabato, Ulangkaya said.

He said that Mangelen’s expulsion was due to “party disloyalty and other acts that were not authorized (by the party).”

On Thursday, March 30, a supposed PFP resolution allegedly signed by Mangelen went the rounds, endorsing Moreno for being “the candidate whose vision of governance fit to the core values and key thrust agenda of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas on anti-corruption, anti-illegal drugs, anti-criminality and anti-poverty.”

DISOWNED. A PFP-disowned resolution that bears the name of Abubakar Mengelen endorsing the presidential bid of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. – courtesy of Assam Ulangkaya

The document bears Mangelen’s name and supposed signature as national chairman, the PFP logo, and the header “Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee.”

Incidentally, Mangelen was the same man who filed a disqualification case against Marcos Jr. before the Commission on Elections (Comelec). It was dismissed, according to Ulangkaya.

It was Marcos who replaced Mangelen as PFP national chairman.

Reacting to the resolution, Ulangkaya immediately issued a disclaimer and posted a photo of Mangelen on social media with the caption: “So the public may know. The man in the photo Abubakar Mangelen is an impostor. He is no longer a member or officer of PFP. He was expelled from the party.”

PFP secretary-general Tom Lantion said the party condemned Mangelen’s act to misrepresent himself as PFP chairman.

“Mangelen no longer has the authority to sign documents or make party endorsements,” he said. – Rappler.com

Rommel Rebollido is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship