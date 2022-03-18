Mocha Uson switches to Isko, joins Cavite rally

SUPPORTER. Pro-Duterte blogger Mocha Uson attends the campaign rally of Manila Mayor and presidential candidate Isko Moreno in Kawit, Cavite on Friday, March 18.

From clenched fist to ‘two joints,’ the controversial pro-Duterte blogger declares her support for Isko Moreno

MANILA, Philippines – Isko Moreno found an ally in yet another passionate Duterte supporter: controversial blogger and ex-government official Mocha Uson.

Uson appeared onstage with Moreno during his campaign rally in Kawit, Cavite on Friday, March 18.

Flashing the “two joints” finger sign Moreno is now associated with instead of Duterte’s clenched fist gesture, Uson declared to the crowd: “Nag switch to Isko na ako!” (I’ve switched to Isko)

She then said she lives in Manila and voted for Moreno in the 2019 elections he won.

She praised him as a man of action who has proven ability to lead and fulfill his promises to the people.

Uson even got Moreno to dance onstage with two elderly women she called from the audience.

Her other agenda for being at the rally became quickly apparent. She promoted her party-list, Mothers for Change (MOCHA).

Uson, who is not a mother, has said in October 2021 that the partylist aims to represent “mothers who are abused, single moms, OFW moms, and women who act as mothers in their homes even though they do not have a husband or a child.”

Uson’s support for Moreno is likely to affirm the Manila mayor’s image to some groups as a “Duterte Lite,” or a candidate with striking similarities to the President.

Moreno has attracted the support of some Duterte allies and supporters, including a 2016 volunteer group (Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Council).

He has also not shut down groups pairing him with Duterte’s daughter, vice presidential bet Sara Duterte.

Yet Uson is also notorious for making false or misleading posts and claims online. She has lent her voice to campaigns vilifying the media, often using the derogatory term “presstitutes.”

Ironically, the Manila government itself had called out Uson’s Facebook page for making a false claim.

Last August 2021, Uson’s page posted a photo of a packed crowd gathered by the glass doors of a mall turned into a vaccination site. It was captioned: “YORME. Sa Maynila ganito kami, sa 2022 buong Pilipinas na rin sana.”

(Mayor, this is how it is in the city of Manila, let’s do it all over the Philippines in 2022.)

Uson’s post implied that Manila was unable to enforce social distancing at a vaccination site. But the Manila Public Information Office sent reporters a release saying the photo was of an Antipolo mall, not a Manila mall.

Moreno, back in February, said he rejected online disinformation and told his supporters that they must be “factual” and “respectful” in their online posts.

What does his new association with Uson say about his commitment against fake news?

Uson first aimed for the House of Representatives through the party-list system in 2019. But her vehicle AA-Kasosyo back then failed to secure a seat.

The controversial pro-Duterte administration blogger also had multiple appointments at the executive branch, namely in the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, Presidential Communications Operations Office, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. – Rappler.com