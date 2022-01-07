More rejected party-list groups get SC relief before printing of ballots

A temporary restraining order gives some party-list groups the chance to still be in contention for the 2022 elections despite the Comelec's initial move to exclude them from the ballot

MANILA, Philippines – A dozen party-list groups which were barred by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from participating in the 2022 polls secured temporary restraining orders (TROs) from the Supreme Court (SC).

Out of the 12, seven have already been included in the Comelec’s final listing of party-list groups to be placed on the 2022 ballots, which was published on December 29.

Since then, the SC has slapped five more TROs against the poll body over its move to exclude certain party-list groups from a December 14 raffle, which was held to determine the order that their names would appear on the ballot.

Three of these TROs were issued by the SC on Tuesday, January 4, but were only uploaded online on Thursday, January 6.

The full list can be seen below:

A TRO basically prevents the Comelec from implementing a resolution that stated the party-list groups which could not join the December 14 raffle.

But the raffle was already over when the TROs were issued, and the Comelec was insistent against a repeat of the raffle, so what the poll body did was place the names of the concerned party-list groups at the bottom of the list.

Based on the December 29 list published by the Comelec, 173 groups have been assigned a ballot number, 166 of which were party-list groups that took part in the December 14 raffle.

The Comelec began the practice of raffling off party-list slots in the 2013 elections, so that party-list groups with names starting with “1” or “A” would not automatically appear on top of the ballot.

The printing of the ballots for the 2022 automated polls will begin in mid-January. – Rappler.com