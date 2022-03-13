Mural by volunteers for Robredo painted over in Las Piñas

Youth for Leni-Las Piñeros and Las Piñeros for Leni say they obtained permission from the property owner

MANILA, Philippines – Another mural supporting Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo was painted over by unknown individuals in Las Piñas City on Sunday, March 13, the latest in a number of incidents targeting campaign paraphernalia.

A video posted by Las Piñeros for Leni on Facebook shows men painting over an unfinished mural for Robredo and vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan. The mural was being worked on by volunteer groups Youth for Leni-Las Piñeros and Las Piñeros for Leni.

In a statement, the groups said security guards have been trying to kick them out of the property since Saturday, March 12, even if they obtained permission from the owner. The guards reportedly insisted that the land is owned by their clients but were unable to show proof.

“Ang ganitong uri ng panggigipit at paniniil ay walang lugar sa isang sibilisadong lipunan na ipinaglaban ng ating mga ninuno,” the groups said.

“Nakalulungkot isipin na may mga tao at kampo na hindi gumagalang sa karapatan sa pribadong pagmamay-ari, karapatan sa malayang pamamahayag, at sa batas pang-eleksyon,” they added.

(This kind of harassment has no place in a civilized society that our ancestors fought for. It is saddening that there are people and camps who do not respect the rights of private property owners, freedom of expression, and election laws.)

This is the latest in a number of reported incidents targeting campaign paraphernalia.

In February, personnel from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) painted over a pink mural painted by members of the Echague for Leni-Kiko volunteer group in Isabela. The move was part of Comelec’s “Oplan Baklas,” which saw poll agents entering private properties to remove posters without warrant or notification to the owner.

The Supreme Court on March 9 issued a temporary restraining order against Comelec’s “Oplan Baklas” after Robredo supporters questioned its constitutionality.

Comelec honored the order and halted its operations against posters inside private properties, but will continue taking down paraphernalia in public places. – Rappler.com