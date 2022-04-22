5 National Artists back Kiko Pangilinan for vice president

Farmers from San Nicolas, Pampanga endorse Senator Kiko Pangilinan for vice president during his grand rally with presidential candidate VP Leni Robredo on April 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Following their endorsement of Vice President Leni Robredo for president, five National Artists voiced their support for her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

In an April 22 statement, National Artists Virgilio Almario (Literature), Ben Cab (Visual Arts), Ryan Cayabyab (Music), Alice Reyes (Dance), and Ramon Santos (Music) said they are supporting Pangilinan because they believe the Leni-Kiko tandem is the best choice for the May 9 elections.

“Naniniwala kami na higit na magiging panatag ang administrasyon ni Leni Robredo sa hinaharap kung katuwang niya at bise-presidente si Kiko Pangilinan,” they said.

(We believe Leni Robredo’s administration will be secure if she is working with Kiko Pangilinan.)

They said Pangilinan’s intelligence and experience will allow him to carry out the role of vice president.

They also said that Pangilinan and Robredo need to work together to help achieve the vision of their group Katipunan sa Kultura at Kasaysayan (KKK2022), which aims to promote Filipino culture and support local artists, scholars, writers, and historians.

They ended their statement by encouraging other artists, writers, cultural workers, and Filipinos to vote for Robredo and Pangilinan, as well as their senatorial slate in the upcoming elections.

The same group of National Artists declared their support for Robredo on February 14, with Reyes saying “She needs us, we need her. Gawin natin lahat (let’s do everything) for the love of this country.” – Rappler.com