No politics in Leni meeting with Lanao del Sur matriarch, claims Adiong group

PINK HIJAB. Vice President Leni Robredo covers her head with a pink hijab following local customs before going out in public to speak before a rally in Marawi City on Friday, April 1.

Governor Bombit Adiong's information officer says her office prepared the statement of the Alonto-Adiong matriarch to confirm that the meeting took place, and clarify that Robredo did not seek support

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – The Lanao del Sur capitol on Saturday, April 2, released a statement purportedly coming from former governor Soraya Alonto Adiong, which confirmed she and presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo met in her home a day after a rally where her governor-son vowed his all-out support for the presidential bid of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In the statement prepared and distributed by the capitol, the influential matriarch of two powerful Maranao clans was quoted as saying that Robredo visited her on Friday, April 1, “not to solicit our support for her, but to update us with her Angat Buhay programs” which the vice president started when Soraya was governor of Lanao del Sur.

Robredo was in Lanao del Sur on April 1 as part of her election campaign sortie, meeting with groups and leading a rally with running mate Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

The statement was released by the capitol as a reaction to a Rappler report about Robredo and Soraya’s meeting in the matriarch’s Ditsaan-Ramain home shortly before the vice president’s campaign rally, and a day after Marcos’ campaign sortie in the province.

During the meeting, Robredo reportedly clinched the support of the Alonto-Adiong matriarch.

Soraya’s son, Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong Jr., has repeatedly declared his all-out support for Marcos and his running mate Davao Mayor Sara Duterte.

During Marcos’ rally on Thursday, the governor vowed that Marcos would win the presidential race by a landslide in Lanao del Sur, a province where the late dictator’s son lost to Robredo in the 2016 race for the vice presidency.

Governor Adiong is the provincial chairman of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats that is behind the Marcos-Duterte tandem.

The capitol-prepared statement quoted Soraya as supposedly saying that Robredo was a family friend and “is like a daughter to me,” who always made it a point to give her a friendly visit whenever she was in Marawi City.

The capitol-statement quoted Soraya as saying, “Leni is like a daughter to me, and our long-time friendship which started when her husband, the late DILG Secretary Jessie Robredo was still alive, shall never be mixed and marred by politics.”

The purported statement of the former governor could not be independently validated as of this posting.

Governor Adiong’s provincial information officer Jennie Tamano said it was her office that prepared the statement of the Alonto-Adiong matriarch to confirm that the breakfast meeting took place, and state that Robredo did not seek the support of the former governor.

The breakfast meeting was intended to be discreet and off-limits to the media, but a police escort mistakenly took the convoy of journalists to the house of the matriarch in Ditsaan-Ramain on the way to Buadipuso-Buntong town where Robredo was scheduled to talk with members of a multi-purpose cooperative.

At the house, journalists saw members of Soraya’s clan wearing pink Robredo campaign t-shirts, and the matriarch, on a wheelchair, waiting to welcome the vice president.

When the police realized the mistake, they hurriedly led the convoy out of the house and proceeded to Buadipuso-Buntong.

A capitol source, who was there, said the meeting was brief, lasting for 30 minutes where the matriarch asked Robredo about Pangilinan’s wife Sharon Cuneta, Angel Locsin, and other celebrities supporting the vice president’s bid to become the next president. She was a fan of the actresses.

Over a breakfast of beef randang and fruits, the source said Robredo updated the matriarch of her Angat Buhay program in Lanao del Sur until the conversation turned to the rally in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City.

The capitol source said the matriarch told Robredo his son (Governor Adiong) was supporting Marcos, and they cannot go against what the governor wanted.

Soraya was Lanao del Sur’s governor from 2016 to 2019, including the five-month Marawi Siege period in 2017.

Robredo was among those who responded immediately to attend to the needs of the displaced Marawi residents, despite the limited resources of the Office of the Vice President.

In a meeting with 37 weavers of the Bamboo Landers Multi-purpose Cooperative in Buadipuso-Buntong town, Robredo briefly spoke about her meeting with the former governor, and Taraka Vice Mayor Amenodin Sumagayan. She did not elaborate.

Sumagayan, a brother-in-law of Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra, is campaigning for Robredo and Duterte. He and a group of Lanao del Sur officials met with Robredo in Iligan City on the day of the Marcos rally in Lanao del Sur.

Sumagayan, a political ally of Governor Adiong who is running to succeed his mayor-wife in Taraka town, said at least 15 mayors of Lanao del Sur were with the Robredo-Duterte tandem.

Governor Adiong, however, has maintained that most of Lanao del Sur’s mayors, including Mayor Gandamra, were with him in supporting Marcos. – Rappler.com

Froilan Gallardo is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship