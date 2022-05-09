Officials recommend declaration of failure of elections in 15 Lanao del Sur villages

ELECTIONS. Voters look for their precincts from the lists posted by Comelec outside Sultan Conding Elementary School inside the campus of the state-run Mindanao State University on Monday, May 9.

Brigadier General Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, says many voters failed to cast ballots in many villages due to a standoff

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – Election officials in Lanao del Sur have recommended the declaration of a failure of elections in 15 villages in the predominantly Muslim province after a spate of violence prevented voters from casting their ballots on Monday, May 9.

Lanao del Sur elections officer Abdul Noor said they have recommended that the Comelec declare a failure of elections in 14 barangays of Tubaran town and another one in Butig town.

Brigadier General Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, said voters were unable to cast their ballots in Datumanong, Tangcal, Giarong, Wago, Baguiangun, Malaganding, Tubaran, Buribid, Rantaran, Gadongan, Pagalamatan, Mindamudag, Paigoay, Paigoay-Pimbataan, and Metadicop.

Cuerpo said there was also a failure of elections in Barangay Ragadang in Butig town.

He said the failure of elections started when supporters of mayoral candidate Yaz Papandayan blocked the entrance to a polling center, preventing the entry of teachers and ballots.

Cuerpo said the standoff started at 6 am, and was still ongoing as of 7 pm on Monday.

The election day death toll due to violence in Lanao del Sur rose from four to six after two more suspects in the destruction of the vote-counting machines (VCMs) were killed in the Unayan District in Binidayan town.

Cuerpo said the suspects earlier destroyed the VCMs in Barangay Magonaya Elementary School, prompting the residents to fight back. – Rappler.com

Froilan Gallardo is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship