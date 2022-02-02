[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: What now, Comelec?

LIVE

How will the Guanzon-Ferolino feud affect the Comelec and the actual conduct of the May 9 elections?

The controversy involving Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Aimee Ferolino on the disqualification case of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will have serious consequences.



How will it affect the Comelec and the actual conduct of the May 9 elections? How should public fears about the integrity of the vote be addressed?



In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery asks a former election commissioner, Luie Tito Guia, and the executive director of the Lente fair elections advocacy group, Ona Caritos, to help find and light the way forward. Rep. Lawrence Fortun, minority member of the House committee on suffrage, will also join the conversation. – Rappler.com