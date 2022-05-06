Philippine elections
Philippine elections 2022
[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The biggest story of 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The election season is coming to a close in a few days, and in this special episode of On The Campaign Trail , top analysts Dindo Manhit of Stratbase, Ela Atienza of the University of the Philippines-Diliman’s College of Political Science, and Hadji Balajadia of the Ateneo de Manila University’s Psychology Department join veteran journalist John Nery ito discuss the biggest story of the 2022 elections.

