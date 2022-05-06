[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The biggest story of 2022

Watch our latest episode of The Campaign Trail with veteran journalist John Nery on Friday, May 6, at 8 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The election season is coming to a close in a few days, and in this special episode of On The Campaign Trail , top analysts Dindo Manhit of Stratbase, Ela Atienza of the University of the Philippines-Diliman’s College of Political Science, and Hadji Balajadia of the Ateneo de Manila University’s Psychology Department join veteran journalist John Nery ito discuss the biggest story of the 2022 elections.

Watch the show on Friday, May 6, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com