Joining us in this episode are senatorial candidates Teddy Baguilat, Jopet Sison, and Carmen Zubiaga to talk about their experiences on the campaign trail

What is it like to run for the Senate during a presidential election?

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery talks to senatorial candidates Teddy Baguilat, Jopet Sison, and Carmen Zubiaga about their experiences.

Watch the show on Wednesday, April 13, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com