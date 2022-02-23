[WATCH] On The Campaign Trail with John Nery: The Mindanao vote in 2022

LIVE

How will Mindanao’s millions vote? Will Mindanao decide the presidency again?

Bookmark to watch ‘On The Campaign Trail’ on Wednesday, February 23, at 8PM

Two presidential campaigns are making a major push in Mindanao this week: Isko Moreno in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Leni Robredo in Northern Mindanao.

In this episode of On The Campaign Trail, veteran journalist John Nery talks to Basilan Representative and former ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman, Cagayan de Oro mayor Oscar Moreno, senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc and Rappler senior reporter Pia Ranada about the Mindanao vote in 2022.

