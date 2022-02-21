Osmeña, Magsaysay, Tañada, Biazon back Robredo for president

Two of the former senators – Osmeña and Biazon – previously expressed support for other presidential bets

MANILA, Philippines – Former government officials led by ex-senators Sergio Osmeña III, Ramon Magsaysay Jr., Rodolfo Biazon, and Wigberto Tañada publicly endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo for president.

Osmeña had earlier declared support for Manila Mayor Isko Moreno while Biazon had previously expressed support for Senator Ping Lacson.

In a statement released Monday, February 21, former government officials declared their support for the Vice President’s presidential bid, saying Robredo is “fearless, action-oriented, inclusive and decisive.”

“We need a leader who puts great premium on transparency, accountability and collaboration. VP Leni champions only truths and facts while others hide behind lies, excuses and denials,” they said.

The other signatories include:

Former Bataan representative and Bases Conversion and Development Authority chief Felicito Payumo

Former Isabela governor Grace Padaca

Former finance undersecretary and Batangas representative Tomas Apacible

Former Northern Samar representative Raul Daza

Former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña

Former agriculture chief Senen Bacani

Former interior secretary Cesar Sarino

Former tourism secretary Gemma Cruz-Araneta

Former Commission on Higher Education chairperson Ester Garcia

Former Philippine Retirement Authority chief Luis Sison

Former PTV chairman Virgilio Yuzon

Former Poro Poiint Management Corporation director Jose Osias

In endorsing Robredo, the former government officials – who served in different administrations and eras – quoted the late former foreign affairs chief Roberto Romulo, who said Robredo was the “leader that our country urgently needs.”

Robredo is one of several candidates in a multi-way presidential race. The latest surveys place her at second to frontrunner Bongbong Marcos Jr.

Serge Osmeña, a former senator and one-time campaign adviser when the late Benigno Aquino III ran for president, had said in September 2021 that he’d be “helping” Moreno’s campaign. In an interview with The Chiefs in September 2021, Osmeña said that Moreno had a “personality that is very similar to Digong Duterte, but he’s really from the poor.”

Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan’s Margot Osmeña, Tommy’s wife, had earlier endorsed Robredo for president.

In September 2021, too, the Lacson camp itself released a video of Biazon vouching for the senator’s leadership.

Several other former public officials are backing Robredo’s 2022 candidacy. Both Moreno and Lacson trail behind Robredo in the latest preference surveys. – Rappler.com