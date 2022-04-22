Pacquiao gets support of Nur Misuari

Presidential bet Manny Pacquiao meets with MNLF chairman Nur Misuari in a hotel in Manila on April 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari is supporting Mindanaoan presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao, according to his camp.

As he shied away from media cameras on Monday, April 18, Pacquiao met with Misuari in an undisclosed hotel in Manila.

A photo sent to reporters showed Misuari raising Pacquiao’s hand – a gesture long associated with showing support and endorsing one’s candidacy.

Misuari’s camp also said that Pacquiao met with former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) spokesperson Eid Kabalu and other leaders to discuss his platform.

Pacquiao visited Bohol on Thursday, April 21, and was expected to meet Misuari at an event there. Rappler was told Misuari was unable to go due to transportation issues, as well as health issues following his strict observance of Ramadan.

LOOK: MNLF founding chairman Nur Misuari raised the hand of presidential bet Manny Pacquiao during a meeting on April 18.



📸: Team Pacquiao @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/PF35qmYhZp — Aika Rey (@reyaika) April 21, 2022

In a media interview, Pacquiao said that Misuari’s support is important to him.

“Sila (MNLF) ‘yung taga-Mindanao at higit sa lahat, nakakaintindi sa problema ng Mindanao.… That’s impossible na ma-resolve ‘yung problema ng Mindanao tapos ‘yung nag-reresolba, naguusap taga-Luzon,” said Pacquiao.

(They are from Mindanao and most importantly, they understand the problems of Mindanao. It’s impossible to resolve the problem of Mindanao if those who try to resolve the problems are from Luzon.)

Pacquiao also said that he hopes that the MILF would get onboard with the advocacy for a more developed Mindanao. He said that Visayans and Mindanaoans should be “united” in this common advocacy.

“I am hoping na ang MILF magkaisa na rin sa isang adhikain, sa isang adbokasiya na magkaroon ng kaunlaran ang Mindanao. ‘Yan ‘yung problema sa kaguluhan sa Mindanao na hindi matigil-tigil dahil sa nangyayari – laging napag iiwanan ang Mindanao,” he said.

(I am hoping that the MILF becomes one with the advocacy that there should be development in Mindanao. That is the root of the problem in MIndanao that won’t end because of what’s happening – Mindanao is always left behind.)

In 2010, the MNLF and the MILF backed Pacquiao’s candidacy when he ran for congressman, according to a Philippine Star report.

Misuari is a supporter of federalism, which is among Pacquiao’s promises.

The common push for federalism is among the things that he and President Rodrigo Duterte agreed on. At one point, Duterte even “apologized” to Misuari for dropping the federalism push.

During the Duterte administration, Misuari was appointed ambassador to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Misuari faced charges of rebellion and crimes against humanity over his role in the 2013 Zamboanga siege. He has publicly denied his hand in this. – Rappler.com