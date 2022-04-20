Pacquiao on joint Easter press conference: ‘Wala sa usapan manira ng tao’

Presidential aspirants Leody de Guzman, Norberto Gonzales, Sen Manny Pacquiao and Vice President Leni Robredo sit down for the Usapang Halalan: CBCP Presidential Forum at the Ateneo de Manila University on March 25, 2022. Angie de Silva/Rappler

Senator Manny Pacquio says God 'guided' him not to attend the controversial press conference of several presidential candidates

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines – Days after the joint Easter Sunday press briefing fiasco, Senator Manny Pacquiao, who did not participate in the event, finally broke his silence.

Speaking to reporters upon arriving in Ilocos Norte for a campaign sortie on Wednesday, April 20, Pacquiao said that he was invited to join the briefing, but was unable to because he arrived late in Manila from General Santos City.

“Wala sa usapan ‘yung manira tayo ng tao [o] magsasabing mag-withdraw ka,” Pacquiao said, without naming names.

(Our discussions did not include bringing someone down or asking anyone to withdraw.)

“Inaasahan ko naman lahat na tatakbo lahat. Walang magwi-withdraw. Unexpected ‘yung mga sinabi doon [sa press conference],” Pacquiao added.

(I am expecting that everyone will continue campaigning. Nobody should withdraw. What was said there at the press conference was really unexpected.)

WATCH: Presidential bet Manny Pacquiao on Easter Sunday fiasco: “Wala sa usapan 'yung manira tayo ng tao [o] magsasabing mag-withdraw ka”



Pacquiao didn’t name anyone but it was Manila Mayor Isko Moreno who called on VP Robredo to withdraw from the race. pic.twitter.com/RvnlqWLNtO — Aika Rey (@reyaika) April 20, 2022

Asked if it was a “good” decision that he was unable to go, Pacquiao attributed this to divine intervention.

“‘Pag guided ka ng Panginoon, ang Panginoon ang gagawa ng paraan para protektahan ka,” he said. (When you are guided by the Lord, the Lord will find a way to protect you.)

In the video call with presidential candidates Isko Moreno, Norberto Gonzales, and Panfilo Lacson ahead of their Easter Sunday briefing, Pacquiao said that they talked about unity and pushing for a clean and honest election.

But the press briefing received so much flak after it focused on Robredo, to the point that Moreno asked her to withdraw from the race, instead.

In that briefing, Moreno claimed saying that she is “not an effecitve” candidate to beat survey frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Both Lacson and Gonzales said after the briefing that they did not share Moreno’s withdrawal call. – Rappler.com