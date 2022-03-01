Surveys don’t scare Pacquiao: ‘Sanay naman ako sa dehado, naipapanalo ko’

Presidential bet Manny Pacquiao says he is used to being the underdog

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential bet Manny Pacquiao remains unfazed by his lopsided survey numbers, saying that he’s familiar to being the underdog.

In a media interview on Tuesday, March 1, Pacquiao said that lagging behind in election surveys makes him more determined though sometimes, it affects him.

But in the end, Pacquiao shared his mindset: “Di man ako nababahala kasi itong strategy ko – sanay man ako sa dehado na naipapanalo ko.” (I am not concerned because this strategy of mine – I am used to coming from behind to win.)

In another interview on Monday, February 28, Pacquiao even referenced his win over fellow boxing great American Oscar de la Hoya in 2008. “Walang naniniwalang mananalo ako, kundi ang team ko.” (Nobody believed I could win, except my team.)

Pacquiao also shared his skepticism in surveys, citing President Rodrigo Duterte’s early campaign numbers. In 2016, the then-Davao mayor initially lagged behind survey front runners but his numbers jumped towards April despite his controversial rape remark.

The dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. also enjoyed a lead in vice presidential polls in 2016 but lost to incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Dapat naman ang maging fair lang ba at saka nakakahiya naman ng mga nagsusurvey na sa dalawang dekadang lumipas. Pakitain mo ako ng tumama na survey,” Pacquiao said.

(It should be fair and it’s really embarrassing for those who take surveys for the past two decades. Show me a survey was actually right.)

The boxing icon-turned-politician also aired the same sentiments when he drew a huge crowd during a motorcade in Marikina on Monday. On Tuesday, Pacquiao was in San Jose del Monte in Bulacan and in Caloocan City.

Pacquiao also said Tuesday that other campaign teams have brought strategists from other countries, but he did not specify who. The Bureau of Immigration, however, prohibits foreigners from participating in election activities and had warned that if caught, they would be deported.

“‘Yung iba nag-iimport ng ‘imported’ na mga campaign manager nila, strategist. Eh tayo, nagbibigay sa atin ng kaalaman ang Panginoon the way we strategized campaigning ito,” he said.

(Others “imported” campaign managers and strategists. But for us, it is the Lord that gives us knowledge on how to strategize for this campaign.)

Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno are tied at third and fourth place in the December 2021 and January 2022 pre-election surveys. – Rappler.com