Pacquiao: No to abortion, have others take care of the baby

Presidential aspirants Leody de Guzman, Norberto Gonzales, Sen Manny Pacquiao and Vice President Leni Robredo sit down for the Usapang Halalan: CBCP Presidential Forum at the Ateneo de Manila University on March 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential bet Manny Pacquiao said he would rather have the children from unplanned pregnancies be cared for by other people, rather than have them aborted.

At the forum hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Pacquiao, a fervent Born-Again Christian, said on Friday, March 25, that he supported strengthening the sex education program of the government in addressing teenage pregnancies.

“Dapat ituro na sa school ang mga sex education sa mga bata, para alam nila bago nila pasukin ang mga bagay na ‘yan,” Pacquiao.

(Sex education should be taught in schools, so that young people would know what they going into.)

At first, Pacquiao said that sex education should start at home, but acknowledged that some parents do not have the time to do so because of work.

Later, the boxing icon-turned-politician reiterated his stance that he was against abortion.

He said he asked some people about unplanned pregnancies. He shared what he said during that conversation: “Iluwal mo ‘yan. Kung di mo maaalalagaan, ipaalaga mo sa iba. Ipaalaga mo sa akin, ako mag-aalaga. Kasi buhay ‘yan eh.”

(Give birth to the child. If you could not care for the baby, ask others to care for the child. Ask me to take care of the baby, I will do so. Because that involves a life.)

It was unclear if what was he meant putting up a child for adoption.

In an earlier forum, Pacquiao said that he would not support abortion even if it involved rape.

Like Pacquiao, the Catholic Church also does not favor abortion.

Complications from unsafe abortion is among the five leading causes of maternal death and a leading cause of hospitalization in the Philippines.

Advocates have long pushed for decriminalizing abortion, to stop women from seeking underground services. The Philippines penalizes with imprisonment those who seek access to abortion services and those who assist them. – Rappler.com