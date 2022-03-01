Philippine elections
2022 Philippine Elections

Pacquiao to court vote-rich Pangasinan

Aika Rey
Pacquiao to court vote-rich Pangasinan

CAMPAIGN. Senator Manny Pacquiao visits Marikina City on February 28, 2022.

Team Pacquiao

Presidential bet Manny Pacquiao heads for Marcos territory

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Pacquiao will visit Pangasinan – his first foray into Marcos territory during the campaign period.

Pacquiao is set to spend two days in the vote-rich province, from Wednesday, March 2, to Thursday, March 3, going around Binmaley, Lingayen, Malasiqui, Dagupan City, San Carlos City, and Urdaneta City.

The presidential bet is expected to pay a courtesy visit to local officials.

In Pangasinan, the support for dictator son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s candidacy has crossed party lines. Re-electionist Governor Amado Espino and gubernatorial bet Ramon Guico III, currently the 5th district Representative, are both endorsing Marcos Jr.’s candidacy. Dagupan City Mayor Brian Lim and the De Venecia and Celeste political families have all announced their support of Marcos Jr.

Guico even claimed that Marcos Jr. could possibly receive 90% of the votes in the province, according to a CNN Philippines report.

Pangasinan has about 2.1 million registered voters – ranking 3rd in the list of vote-rich provinces in the country.

The province is part of the Ilocos Region, the so-called “Solid North” that is Marcos’ bailiwick. In 2016, 60% of Pangasinenses voted for Marcos Jr.’s candidacy.

In October 2021, before the campaign season officially started, Pacquiao has already visited Binmaley, Urdaneta, and Dagupan, where the senator distributed relief packs to fisherfolk. – Rappler.com

Aika Rey

Aika Rey is a business reporter for Rappler. She covered the Senate of the Philippines before fully diving into numbers and companies. Got tips? Find her on Twitter at @reyaika or shoot her an email at aika.rey@rappler.com.
More from Aika Rey

Recommended Stories

2022 Philippine Elections

2022 PH Elections - News

2022 PH presidential race

Ilocos Region

Manny Pacquiao

Pangasinan