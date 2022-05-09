Pacquiao casts vote in Sarangani

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao casts his vote at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani Province on May 9, 2022.

SARANGANI, Philippines – PROMDI standard-bearer Manny Pacquiao cast his vote on Monday, May 9, concluding a demanding 90-day campaign for the presidency.

Pacquiao arrived at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani province before noon on Monday. His home is General Santos City is a two-hour travel from Kiamba.

The world boxing champion is behind presidential front runner and dictator son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. by 49 points as of the last pre-election survey.

Pacquiao has repeatedly slammed Marcos Jr. and his family and cautioned against a return of martial rule under him. He warned that Filipinos will “end up regretting” voting for Marcos Jr. over corruption issues.

During the campaign, Pacquiao has consistently told the public that he will not back down from any fight. He believes that the “true” survey is on election day.

Pacquiao arrived at his clustered polling precinct past 11 am.

Before this, the queue for voting was already long. He went straight to the waiting the area, where people started crowding around to see him while some asked for photos with him.

After a while, he went directly to the voting area. Speaking to reporters, Pacquiao denied cutting the line and said that he did line up. “Pumila ako. (I lined up),” he said. Asked if there was representative who lined up on behalf of him, he said nobody did. – Rappler.com