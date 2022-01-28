Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal tags Guanzon as ‘incorrigible narcissist,’ seeks her disbarment

GUANZON. This file photo shows Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon at the Senate hearing on the reforms of the electoral system on October 8, 2019.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas counsel George Briones says Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon violated at least two rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct

MANILA, Philppines – Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) issued a strong statement Friday, January 28, condemning elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon and calling for her disbarment and forfeiture of retirement benefits.

“Because of her premature disclosure or leaking of her unpromulgated dissenting opinion, Commissioner Guanzon should be disbarred with forfeiture of her retirement benefits and lifetime pension because she destroyed the reputation of the institution, which these moneys come from,” said PFP general counsel George Briones in a statement Friday.

It was a response to Guanzon’s unprecedented move Thursday night, January 27, to publicize her vote and the gist of her separate opinion on the disqualification case against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. pending before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) 1st Division, of which she is the presiding commissioner.

Guanzon told Rappler she voted to disqualify Marcos, but she did not reveal what the majority decision is. There are three members in the division. Guanzon said she was compelled to publicize her vote because she feels the division has already lapsed its deadline and the ponente or writer of the ruling, Commissioner Aimee Ferolino, had become “incommunicado.”

Guanzon also said a politician was allegedly trying to delay the resolution. Guanzon is retiring next Wednesday, February 2, and wanted to release the division resolution before she left the commission.

Curiously, Briones called it a “dissenting opinion” when Guanzon never called it such. At this moment, we don’t know yet what the decision is, and thus we don’t know if Guanzon’s opinion was dissenting or concurring. Briones also said Guanzon released her “ponencia (the decision),” which she didn’t. Guanzon was clear it was her separate opinion.

In a tweet Friday morning, Guanzon reacted to Briones by saying: “I challenge George Briones of Partido Federal of BBM to a debate on TV. If he thinks he is brighter than me, he should agree.”

Guanzon is a member of the Delta Lambda Sigma Sorority, while Briones is a member of Sigma Rho Fraternity. The two organizations are related societies.

Guanzon also threatened to hold Marcos in contempt and send him to the Manila City Jail, but it’s unclear how she can do that when Briones is not a party to the case. Those held in contempt are also usually just detained in the authority’s facilities and not in a regular jail.

‘Yellow’ and ‘narcissist’

“Commissioner Guanzon has shown herself to be an incorrigible narcissist and has shown an insatiable craving for posting [on] social media like Twitter, which is not proper for a judge,” said Briones.

Briones added, “Commissioner Guanzon’s mad rush to come out with a decision of the 1st Division bares her true color which is yellow.”

Briones accused Guanzon of “openly siding with Vice President Leni Robredo.”

Robredo is not a party to any of the cases filed against Marcos before the Comelec.

Briones said Guanzon violated at least two rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct: Rule 2.01, which mandates that a judge “should so behave at all times as to promote public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary,” and Rule 2.02, which prohibits a judge from “seeking publicity and personal vainglory.”

Meanwhile, Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez, who’s also the executive vice president of PFP, said “We will wait for the decision to come out and until then, any statement made are all speculative.”

Guanzon said since she is an impeachable officer under the Constitution, the Comelec en banc has no jurisdiction to investigate an administrative complaint against her. “

You people better study,” Guanzon said.

The commissioner earlier told Rappler she voted to disqualify Marcos, believing that the son of dictator’s prior tax conviction is a crime of moral turpitude. Guanzon also said the receipt of payment for the fines and deficient taxes as ordered by the Court of Appeals in 1997 were “fake,” saying the payments were for “lease rentals.”

Marcos was scheduled to be interviewed by DZBB on Friday morning but according to the station, Marcos’ media team told them they cannot contact the former senator, who’s in Davao.

Marcos and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte were in Davao del Sur Thursday and were supposed to attend virtual caravans with their supporters Friday. But come Friday, only Sara Duterte attended, with Senator Imee Marcos taking her brother’s place.

Marcos faces three pending cases: the consolidated disqualification cases in Guanzon’s division, as well as Christian Monsod’s disqualification petition and Tiburcio Marcos’ disqualification petition, both pending before the 2nd Division.

The 2nd Division had earlier junked a petition to cancel Marcos’ certificate of candidacy.

All cases are expected to be appealed before the Comelec en banc before they are elevated to the Supreme Court.

– Rappler.com