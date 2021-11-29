138 party-list groups get Comelec nod to join 2022 polls so far

POLL BODY. Facade of the Palacio del Gobernador, where the Commission on Elections is based, in Manila.

102 party-list groups, meanwhile, still have pending status with Comelec in connection with their bid to take part in next year's race

A total of 138 party-list groups were approved by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to join the 2022 elections, according to a partial list the poll body released on Monday, November 29.

The poll body’s running list also included the names of nominees of each party-list group.

The same list above, beginning on page 11, showed the names of 97 party-list groups whose initial registrations were denied but were waiting for their motions for reconsiderations to be resolved by the Comelec en banc.

This includes Nurses United, a vocal party-list group which has called on the poll body to grant its request for accreditation for next year’s vote.

Five other party-list groups were tagged by the Comelec as those “whose petitions are pending resolution.”

These include Mothers for Change, whose first nominee is former Overseas Workers Welfare Administration official and disinformation peddler Mocha Uson; and Malasakit Movement, whose first nominee is resigned anti-communist task force spokesperson Celine Pialago.

The final list of party-list groups that will be allowed to join the 2022 race will be out by mid-December, the Comelec had said. – Rappler.com