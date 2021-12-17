3 party-list groups rejected by Comelec secure Supreme Court TRO

The TRO bars the Comelec from implementing a resolution which kept three party-list groups out of a virtual raffle on ballot slots. The implications are unclear as the raffle has already been conducted.

Three party-list groups which ran to the Supreme Court after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) excluded them from the 2022 elections have secured temporary restraining orders (TRO) from the High Court.

These party-list groups are Alliance for Resilience, Sustainability and Empowerment (Arise), Ang Tinig ng Seniors, and Igorot Warriors, based on the copies of the TROs released by the Supreme Court Public Information Office on Friday, December 17. The SC PIO’s Twitter account later deleted the post on Ang Tinig ng Seniors’ TRO, as there was “a correction on the resolution.”

“Whereas, considering the allegations contained, the issues raised and the arguments adduced in the petition, it is necessary and proper to… grant the prayer for the issuance of a TRO to enjoin the Comelec from enforcing its assailed order and resolution,” the TROs read.

What is clear from the wording of the TROs is that the Comelec is barred in the meantime from implementing Comelec Resolution No. 10735, which listed the names of party-list groups prohibited from joining the December 14 raffle of party-list slots on the 2022 ballot.

“Assailed order” meanwhile referred to the individual Comelec rulings which initially denied the three party-list group’s registration bids with the poll body.

The Comelec raffle to determine the order of party-list groups’ listing on the official 2022 ballots already took place on Tuesday, so the exact implications of the TROs remain unclear.

We reached out to Comelec spokesman James Jimenez for clarification, but we have yet to receive a reply.

Prior to December 14, the Comelec said rejected party-list groups must obtain a status quo ante order from the Supreme Court in order to participate in the raffle.

Some groups, however, were discouraged to make an appeal to the Supreme Court due to the Comelec’s delayed release of certified true copies of their denial orders.

A total of 166 groups were allowed to join Tuesday’s raffle, and were subsequently assigned a number on the ballot.

The Comelec first raffled off party list slots for the 2013 elections so that party-list groups with names that started with “1” or “A” wouldn’t automatically appear on top of the list.

The printing of the ballots for the 2022 automated polls will begin on January 12, 2022. – Rappler.com