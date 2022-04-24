LOOK: Artists supporting Pacquiao in San Juan rally

Actor Enzo Pineda campaigns for 1-PACMAN Party List at presidential bet Manny Pacquiao's grand rally in San Juan City on April 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – A number of artists are supporting the presidential bid of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

On Saturday, April 23, Pacquiao held a grand rally which they called a “gathering of faithful believers” at Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City.

Veteran actors Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama were there. Gutierrez said, “Manny ba kayo? Ako rin, Manny!” (Are you supporting Manny? Me, too! I am for Manny!)

“Kaya kayo, si Manny hindi kayo iiwanan, lalo na mga mahihirap, mga senior citizen na katulad ko.… Mabait na tao, matulungin. Mabait pero matapang,” he said.

(That’s why, Manny Pacquiao will never leave you behind, especially the poor, the senior citizens like me.… He is a good person and he always helps. He is nice but he is brave.)

SUPPORTER. Celebrity couple Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama speak at Pacquiao’s rally in San Juan City on April 24, 2022. Angie de silva/Rappler

Rama, who had been joining Pacquiao in previous sorties, said that Pacquiao is the candidate that Filipinos should vote for.

“Si Manny Pacquiao ‘yun ang kandidato na walang bahid ng korapsyon, hindi kawatan, maluoy-in, matinabangon, na kitang tanan Manny Pacquiao ah! ‘Pag iboto ninyo ibang kandidato, ang mayaman lalong maging mayaman. Ang mahirap lalo maging mahirap. Si Manny Pacquiao lang makatabang natong tanan,” she said.

(Only Manny Pacquiao is the candidate who is not corrupt, who is not a thief, who is compassionate, who helps. We should all be for Manny Pacquiao! If you vote for another candidate, the rich will become richer. The poor will become poorer. Only Manny Pacquiao can help our nation.)

Rama then said that she will also bring Ruffa and Richard Gutierrez in sorties.

Actor Enzo Pineda, who was campaigning for 1-PACMAN Party List, called Pacquiao “president” in his speech. Pineda, a FAMAS best supporting actor in 2021 and known for his stint at GMA’s StarStruck, is the son of 1-PACMAN Party List Representative Eric Pineda.

Enzo Pineda campaigns for his father 1-PACMAN Party List Rep Eric Pineda. The crowd erupted as he sang “Harana” pic.twitter.com/2AP3KYsw0j — Aika Rey (@reyaika) April 23, 2022

Freddie Aguilar, who was at Pacquiao’s proclamation rally, shared that he knew Pacquiao even before he became a boxing icon.

“Masasabi ko po sa inyo, magmula noong hindi pa siya mayaman hanggang sa naging milyonaryo siya, hanggang naging bilyonaryo, wala siyang pagbabago… Nanatiling napakababang loob nila at busilak ang kanilang mga puso,” he said.

‘BAYAN KO.’ Singer Freddie Aguilar performs at the prayer rally for PROMDI presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan on April 23, 2022. Angie de Silva/Rappler

(I can tell you, that even before he became rich when he became a millionaire until he became a billionaire, he did not change. He [and Jinkee] remained humble and had pure intentions.)

Aguilar played a song entitled “Dugo at Pawis: The ballad of Manny Pacquiao” and then an iteration of his song “Bayan Ko” before the presidential bet delivered his speech.

SON. Michael Pacquiao, entertains the crowd during the campaign sortie of his father, PROMDI presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao on April 23, 2022. Angie de silva/Rappler

Pacquiao’s rapper son Michael performed during the rally as well.

Filipino-American singer Kris Lawrence also threw his support behind Pacquiao, who he said is his “idol.”

‘IDOL.’ Entertainer Kris Lawrence wears a ribbon that says ‘MP#9 We believe’ on April 23, 2022. Angie de silva/Rappler

Singer Madonna Decena, who was a finalist at Britain’s Got Talent in 2008, also performed at San Juan.

Decena, who later became one of Pacquiao’s singers when he ventured into the entertainment industry, said she was thankful for Pacquiao’s help. She said Pacquiao paved the way for her, an overseas Filipino worker, to return to the Philippines.

Various artists and bands also performed during Pacquiao’s rally, some of them friends of Aguilar who sang the latter’s hit songs. Singer Mitoy Yonting was also there.

The campaign sortie was attended by over 12,000 people.

Rappler.com