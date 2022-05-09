Philippine elections
IN PHOTOS: Senior citizens cast their votes for 2022

DETERMINATION. Jeth Bacalla carries his mother Rosita Bacalla, 78, a stroke patient, so she can cast her vote at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on May 9, 2022.

Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Senior citizens brave long lines, crowded precincts, and several flights of stairs just to vote in the 2022 election

MANILA, Philippines – On election day, senior citizens went the extra mile to make sure their voice will be heard. Some of them braved long lines, crowded precincts, and several flights of stairs just to vote.

In Las Piñas, some senior citizens opted to line up using the regular queue, citing fears of electoral fraud. Comelec designated Emergency Accessible Polling Places (EAPP) in various precincts to make voting accessible to senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women.

Mahirap na, baka dayain nila ‘yan,” Luz Gutierrez from Las Piñas, 72, said. (It’s difficult. They might cheat there.)

Challenges faced by senior citizens were also echoed by Myrna Martinez, a voter from Cebu City. “Napakabagal ng proseso… Iilan palang ang nabibilang diyan na nakakaboto,” she said. (The process is too slow. Only a few are able to vote inside.)

Ballots of those who will vote at the EAPP will be inserted in the vote-counting machine (VCM) by an EAPP support staff. Although officials assured senior citizens that their votes would be safe, many still had doubts. Gutierrez said it would be better if EAPPs have their own VCMs to reduce chances of election fraud.

Below are some photos of senior citizens casting their votes: 

SENIOR CITIZEN. Luz Gutierrez, 72, finishes voting after more than an hour in line. Photo by Justine Garcia/Rappler
WAITING. Senior voters waiting for their turn to enter the polling area. Photo by Justine Garcia/Rappler
SENIOR VOTER. Early birds cast their votes inside the San Vicente Chapel in Diliman, Quezon City that was converted into a polling center, on May 9, 2022. Jire Carreon/Rappler
CEBU VOTING. Election scenes at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on Monday morning, May 9, 2022. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler
DETERMINED. A senior citizen is being accompanied as she climbs stairS to her voting precinct. Photo by Justine Garcia/Rappler
CEBUANO VOTERS. Election scenes at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on the morning of May 9, 2022. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler


– Rappler.com

