IN PHOTOS: Senior citizens cast their votes for 2022

DETERMINATION. Jeth Bacalla carries his mother Rosita Bacalla, 78, a stroke patient, so she can cast her vote at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on May 9, 2022.

Senior citizens brave long lines, crowded precincts, and several flights of stairs just to vote in the 2022 election

MANILA, Philippines – On election day, senior citizens went the extra mile to make sure their voice will be heard. Some of them braved long lines, crowded precincts, and several flights of stairs just to vote.

In Las Piñas, some senior citizens opted to line up using the regular queue, citing fears of electoral fraud. Comelec designated Emergency Accessible Polling Places (EAPP) in various precincts to make voting accessible to senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women.

“Mahirap na, baka dayain nila ‘yan,” Luz Gutierrez from Las Piñas, 72, said. (It’s difficult. They might cheat there.)

Challenges faced by senior citizens were also echoed by Myrna Martinez, a voter from Cebu City. “Napakabagal ng proseso… Iilan palang ang nabibilang diyan na nakakaboto,” she said. (The process is too slow. Only a few are able to vote inside.)

Ballots of those who will vote at the EAPP will be inserted in the vote-counting machine (VCM) by an EAPP support staff. Although officials assured senior citizens that their votes would be safe, many still had doubts. Gutierrez said it would be better if EAPPs have their own VCMs to reduce chances of election fraud.

Below are some photos of senior citizens casting their votes:

SENIOR CITIZEN. Luz Gutierrez, 72, finishes voting after more than an hour in line. Photo by Justine Garcia/Rappler

WAITING. Senior voters waiting for their turn to enter the polling area. Photo by Justine Garcia/Rappler

SENIOR VOTER. Early birds cast their votes inside the San Vicente Chapel in Diliman, Quezon City that was converted into a polling center, on May 9, 2022. Jire Carreon/Rappler

CEBU VOTING. Election scenes at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on Monday morning, May 9, 2022. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

DETERMINED. A senior citizen is being accompanied as she climbs stairS to her voting precinct. Photo by Justine Garcia/Rappler



CEBUANO VOTERS. Election scenes at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on the morning of May 9, 2022. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Myrna Martinez, a senior citizen, complains about the long wait that they have to endure to cast their votes at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on May 9. #PHVote #WeDecide



LIVESTREAM: https://t.co/rc1PbWbjHb pic.twitter.com/Rqi5UDIwQ9 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 9, 2022

Tatay Julio Santillan, 78, who is in a wheelchair, said his precinct is located at the second floor of the building. He asked the election officer if he can cast his vote in the precincts at the first floor but was not granted.

Teodora Sangoyo, 75 years old is one of the early voters here in Sta. Romana.



Teodora Sangoyo, 75 years old is one of the early voters here in Sta. Romana.

"Mainit at siksikan mamaya baka atakihin ako kaya maaga ako bumoto. Sana mainam yung patakaran ng mga mananalo," she said.



