IN PHOTOS: Senior citizens cast their votes for 2022

MANILA, Philippines – On election day, senior citizens went the extra mile to make sure their voice will be heard. Some of them braved long lines, crowded precincts, and several flights of stairs just to vote.
In Las Piñas, some senior citizens opted to line up using the regular queue, citing fears of electoral fraud. Comelec designated Emergency Accessible Polling Places (EAPP) in various precincts to make voting accessible to senior citizens, PWDs, and pregnant women.
“Mahirap na, baka dayain nila ‘yan,” Luz Gutierrez from Las Piñas, 72, said. (It’s difficult. They might cheat there.)
Challenges faced by senior citizens were also echoed by Myrna Martinez, a voter from Cebu City. “Napakabagal ng proseso… Iilan palang ang nabibilang diyan na nakakaboto,” she said. (The process is too slow. Only a few are able to vote inside.)
Ballots of those who will vote at the EAPP will be inserted in the vote-counting machine (VCM) by an EAPP support staff. Although officials assured senior citizens that their votes would be safe, many still had doubts. Gutierrez said it would be better if EAPPs have their own VCMs to reduce chances of election fraud.
Below are some photos of senior citizens casting their votes:
– Rappler.com