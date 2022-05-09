IN PHOTOS: Strong voter turnout as election fever hits high

After seeing months of divisive campaigning, millions of Filipinos vote to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine voters streamed to polling stations on Monday, May 9, in one of the most divisive presidential election in decades, pitting mainly Vice President Leni Robredo against former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of a dictator.

Voters started lining up long before polls opened at 6 am, with polling precincts due to operate for longer than usual because of COVID-19 precautions.

Comelec Commissioner George Erwin Garcia said he was “overwhelmed’ by the number of voters flocking to polling centers despite the pandemic threat. But in some instances, long queues were also reportedly due to malfunctioning vote-counting machines.

Here are some of the sights and scenes on the ground:

Voters clad in traditional Mountain Province costume cast their vote at the SPED School in Baguio City. – Mau Victa/Rappler

Vice President and presidential candidate Leni Robredo waits for her turn to cast her vote at a precinct in Magarao, Camarines Sur. – Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Jeth Bacalla carries his mother Rosita Bacalla, 78, a stroke patient, so she can cast her vote at Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

Sample ballots litter the streets as residents crowd the polling centers in Cainta, Rizal. – Jire Carreon/Rappler

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves to the crowd at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte. – Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

A visually impaired voter gets assisted by her guide at the SPED School in Military Cut Off, Baguio City. – Mau Victa/Rappler

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso flashes his trademark “two joints” sign after casting his vote at Magat Salamat elementary school in Tondo, Manila. – Rappler

An elderly voter searches for her polling precinct in Diliman, Quezon City. – Jire Carreon/Rappler

Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson shows his index finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at Bayanluma Elementary School in Imus, Cavite. – Dennis Abrina/Rappler

Early birds cast their votes inside the San Vicente Chapel, which was converted into a polling center, in Diliman, Quezon City. – Jire Carreon/Rappler

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao answers questions from the media after casting his vote at the Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani Province. – Maverick Asio/Rappler

– with a report from Reuters/Rappler.com