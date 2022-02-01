Days before campaign starts, PNP announces reshuffle of police chiefs

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly eight days before the campaign period for national elections kicks off, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced a reshuffle among its local police chiefs.
In a message to reporters on Monday, January 31, PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos said 39 provincial and city directors were revamped effective January 8, 2022. Calabarzon had a revamp among its local police chiefs earlier this year.
The campaign period for national polls starts on February 8, while March 25 for local elections.
Why this matters
The reshuffle was made a day before the implementation of the gun ban on January 9.
Before the 2016 national polls, over 700 police chiefs were reassigned by the PNP a day after the start of gun ban. For 2019 midterm elections, the PNP started to reshuffle officers in October 2018.
Every election, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) deputizes the police and the military to provide personnel, transportation, and vehicles, aside from law enforcement function. Since the police will be used for the polls, the PNP usually orders a revamp to avoid impressions of partiality toward politicians in their area of assignment.
Despite this, some experts and election watchdog groups believe that some politicians tap the police’s influence during elections.
Here’s the complete list of reshuffled police chiefs and their new area of designation:
Ilocos Region
- Police Colonel Julius Suriben
Ilocos Norte provincial police
Cagayan Region
- Police Colonel Emil Tumibay
Batanes provincial police
- Police Colonel Julio Go
Isabela provincial police
Central Luzon
- Police Colonel Rommel Velasco
Bataan provincial police
- Police Colonel Diosdado Fabian
Angeles City police
- Police Colonel Carlito Grijaldo Jr.
Olongapo City police
- Police Colonel Jess Mendez
Nueva Ecija provincial police
- Police Colonel Rommel Ochave
Bulacan provincial police
Mimaropa
- Police Colonel Reynante Cabico
Mindoro Oriental provincial police
- Police Colonel Roberto Bucad
Puerto Princesa City police
Bicol region
- Police Colonel Byron Tabernilla
Albay provincial police
- Police Colonel Benjamin Balingbing Jr.
Catanduanes provincial police
- Police Colonel Rolly Albaña
Masbate provincial police
- Police Colonel Nelson Pacalso
Naga City
Western Visayas
- Police Colonel Crisaleo Tolentino
Aklan provincial police
- Police Colonel Alexander Mariano
Antique provincial police
- Police Colonel Richard Baluis
Guimaras provincial police
- Police Colonel Adrian Acollador
Iloilo provincial police
- Police Colonel Leo Pamittan
Negros Occidental provincial police
- Police Colonel Winston De Belen (effective January 19)
Capiz provincial police
Central Visayas
- Police Colonel Robert Lingbawan
Siquijor provincial police
- Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle
Cebu City police
Eastern Visayas
- Police Colonel Edwin Balles
Leyte provincial police
- Police Colonel Arnulfo Tadefa
Northern Samar provincial police
- Police Colonel Richard Saavedra
Samar provincial police
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo
Zamboanga City police
- Police Colonel Diomarie Albarico
Zamboanga del Sur provincial police
Northern Mindanao
- Police Colonel Eufronio Obong Jr.
Misamis Occidental provincial police
Davao Region
- Police Colonel Giusseppe Geralde
Davao del Sur provincial police
Soccsksargen
- Police Colonel Harold Ramos
North Cotabato provincial police
- Police Colonel Paul Bometivo
General Santos City police
Caraga
- Police Colonel Helson Walin
Agusan del Norte provincial police
- Police Colonel Renato Mercado
Surigao del Norte provincial police
BARMM
- Police Colonel Pedro Martirez Jr.
Basilan provincial police
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Police Colonel Maly Cula
Abra provincial police
- Police Colonel Peter Tagtag Jr.
Kalinga provincial police
National Capital Region Police Office
- Police Colonel Jaime Santos
Las Piñas City police
- Police Colonel Angel Garcillano
Muntinlupa City police
- Police Colonel Robert Baes
Taguig City police
– Rappler.com