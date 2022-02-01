Days before campaign starts, PNP announces reshuffle of police chiefs

At least 39 local police chiefs are affected by the reshuffling

MANILA, Philippines – Exactly eight days before the campaign period for national elections kicks off, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced a reshuffle among its local police chiefs.

In a message to reporters on Monday, January 31, PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos said 39 provincial and city directors were revamped effective January 8, 2022. Calabarzon had a revamp among its local police chiefs earlier this year.

The campaign period for national polls starts on February 8, while March 25 for local elections.

Why this matters

The reshuffle was made a day before the implementation of the gun ban on January 9.

Before the 2016 national polls, over 700 police chiefs were reassigned by the PNP a day after the start of gun ban. For 2019 midterm elections, the PNP started to reshuffle officers in October 2018.

Every election, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) deputizes the police and the military to provide personnel, transportation, and vehicles, aside from law enforcement function. Since the police will be used for the polls, the PNP usually orders a revamp to avoid impressions of partiality toward politicians in their area of assignment.

Despite this, some experts and election watchdog groups believe that some politicians tap the police’s influence during elections.

Here’s the complete list of reshuffled police chiefs and their new area of designation:

Ilocos Region

Police Colonel Julius Suriben

Ilocos Norte provincial police

Cagayan Region

Police Colonel Emil Tumibay

Batanes provincial police

Police Colonel Julio Go

Isabela provincial police

Central Luzon

Police Colonel Rommel Velasco

Bataan provincial police

Police Colonel Diosdado Fabian

Angeles City police

Police Colonel Carlito Grijaldo Jr.

Olongapo City police

Police Colonel Jess Mendez

Nueva Ecija provincial police

Police Colonel Rommel Ochave

Bulacan provincial police

Mimaropa

Police Colonel Reynante Cabico

Mindoro Oriental provincial police

Police Colonel Roberto Bucad

Puerto Princesa City police

Bicol region

Police Colonel Byron Tabernilla

Albay provincial police

Police Colonel Benjamin Balingbing Jr.

Catanduanes provincial police

Police Colonel Rolly Albaña

Masbate provincial police

Police Colonel Nelson Pacalso

Naga City

Western Visayas

Police Colonel Crisaleo Tolentino

Aklan provincial police

Police Colonel Alexander Mariano

Antique provincial police

Police Colonel Richard Baluis

Guimaras provincial police

Police Colonel Adrian Acollador

Iloilo provincial police

Police Colonel Leo Pamittan

Negros Occidental provincial police

Police Colonel Winston De Belen (effective January 19)

Capiz provincial police

Central Visayas

Police Colonel Robert Lingbawan

Siquijor provincial police

Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle

Cebu City police

Eastern Visayas

Police Colonel Edwin Balles

Leyte provincial police

Police Colonel Arnulfo Tadefa

Northern Samar provincial police

Police Colonel Richard Saavedra

Samar provincial police

Zamboanga Peninsula

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo

Zamboanga City police

Police Colonel Diomarie Albarico

Zamboanga del Sur provincial police

Northern Mindanao

Police Colonel Eufronio Obong Jr.

Misamis Occidental provincial police

Davao Region

Police Colonel Giusseppe Geralde

Davao del Sur provincial police

Soccsksargen

Police Colonel Harold Ramos

North Cotabato provincial police

Police Colonel Paul Bometivo

General Santos City police

Caraga

Police Colonel Helson Walin

Agusan del Norte provincial police

Police Colonel Renato Mercado

Surigao del Norte provincial police

BARMM

Police Colonel Pedro Martirez Jr.

Basilan provincial police

Cordillera Administrative Region

Police Colonel Maly Cula

Abra provincial police

Police Colonel Peter Tagtag Jr.

Kalinga provincial police

National Capital Region Police Office

Police Colonel Jaime Santos

Las Piñas City police

Police Colonel Angel Garcillano

Muntinlupa City police

Police Colonel Robert Baes

Taguig City police

– Rappler.com