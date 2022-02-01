Days before campaign starts, PNP announces reshuffle of police chiefs

Philippine elections
MANILA, Philippines – Exactly eight days before the campaign period for national elections kicks off, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced a reshuffle among its local police chiefs. 

In a message to reporters on Monday, January 31, PNP chief Police General Dionardo Carlos said 39 provincial and city directors were revamped effective January 8, 2022. Calabarzon had a revamp among its local police chiefs earlier this year. 

The campaign period for national polls starts on February 8, while March 25 for local elections.

Why this matters

The reshuffle was made a day before the implementation of the gun ban on January 9. 

Before the 2016 national polls, over 700 police chiefs were reassigned by the PNP a day after the start of gun ban. For 2019 midterm elections, the PNP started to reshuffle officers in October 2018. 

Every election, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) deputizes the police and the military to provide personnel, transportation, and vehicles, aside from law enforcement function. Since the police will be used for the polls, the PNP usually orders a revamp to avoid impressions of partiality toward politicians in their area of assignment. 

Despite this, some experts and election watchdog groups believe that some politicians tap the police’s influence during elections. 

Here’s the complete list of reshuffled police chiefs and their new area of designation: 

Ilocos Region

  • Police Colonel Julius Suriben
    Ilocos Norte provincial police

Cagayan Region

  • Police Colonel Emil Tumibay
    Batanes provincial police
  • Police Colonel Julio Go
    Isabela provincial police

Central Luzon

  • Police Colonel Rommel Velasco
    Bataan provincial police
  • Police Colonel Diosdado Fabian
    Angeles City police
  • Police Colonel Carlito Grijaldo Jr. 
    Olongapo City police
  • Police Colonel Jess Mendez
    Nueva Ecija provincial police
  • Police Colonel Rommel Ochave
    Bulacan provincial police

Mimaropa

  • Police Colonel Reynante Cabico
    Mindoro Oriental provincial police
  • Police Colonel Roberto Bucad
    Puerto Princesa City police 

Bicol region 

  • Police Colonel Byron Tabernilla
    Albay provincial police
  • Police Colonel Benjamin Balingbing Jr. 
    Catanduanes provincial police
  • Police Colonel Rolly Albaña
    Masbate provincial police
  • Police Colonel Nelson Pacalso
    Naga City 

Western Visayas

  • Police Colonel Crisaleo Tolentino
    Aklan provincial police
  • Police Colonel Alexander Mariano
    Antique provincial police
  • Police Colonel Richard Baluis
    Guimaras provincial police
  • Police Colonel Adrian Acollador 
    Iloilo provincial police
  • Police Colonel Leo Pamittan
    Negros Occidental provincial police
  • Police Colonel Winston De Belen (effective January 19) 
    Capiz provincial police 

Central Visayas

  • Police Colonel Robert Lingbawan
    Siquijor provincial police
  • Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle
    Cebu City police

Eastern Visayas

  • Police Colonel Edwin Balles
    Leyte provincial police
  • Police Colonel Arnulfo Tadefa
    Northern Samar provincial police
  • Police Colonel Richard Saavedra
    Samar provincial police

Zamboanga Peninsula 

  • Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo
    Zamboanga City police
  • Police Colonel Diomarie Albarico
    Zamboanga del Sur provincial police

Northern Mindanao

  • Police Colonel Eufronio Obong Jr. 
    Misamis Occidental provincial police 

Davao Region 

  • Police Colonel Giusseppe Geralde
    Davao del Sur provincial police 

Soccsksargen

  • Police Colonel Harold Ramos
    North Cotabato provincial police
  • Police Colonel Paul Bometivo
    General Santos City police

Caraga

  • Police Colonel Helson Walin
    Agusan del Norte provincial police
  • Police Colonel Renato Mercado
    Surigao del Norte provincial police

BARMM 

  • Police Colonel Pedro Martirez Jr. 
    Basilan provincial police 

Cordillera Administrative Region                                     

  • Police Colonel Maly Cula
    Abra provincial police
  • Police Colonel Peter Tagtag Jr. 
    Kalinga provincial police

National Capital Region Police Office

  • Police Colonel Jaime Santos
    Las Piñas City police
  • Police Colonel Angel Garcillano
    Muntinlupa City police
  • Police Colonel Robert Baes
    Taguig City police

