Police tag 11 towns, 1 city in Batangas as ‘election areas of concern’

Batangas police say they are keeping a watchful eye at 35% of the local government units in their province

BATANGAS, Philippines – The Batangas Police has placed 11 towns and a city under “election areas of concern” in connection with the upcoming May 9 local and national polls. This number represents 35% of all 34 cities and municipalities in the province.

According to Colonel Glicerio Cansilao, director of Batangas Police Provincial Office (BPPO), included in the yellow category or hotspot area are the towns of Nasugbu, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Calatagan, Calaca, Lemery, and Taal from First District of Batangas.

Also included are towns of Bauan in the 2nd District, and the towns of Laurel and Mataas na Kahoy in the 3rd District.

Sto Tomas City is the only city in the 3rd District that was in the hotspot category.

In a phone interview with Lieutenant Pauline Fernando, public information officer of the Batangas Police, these places were identified as “areas of concern” because of previous incidents of election violence such as shootings, threats, conflicts and intimidations involving candidates and elected officials.

Batangas is in the yellow category, one step higher than the green category or areas with “no concern”. It is however lower than the orange category or areas “with immediate concern” and category red “with grave concern”.

Batangas police in coordination with the Comelec started the implementation of the yellow category last January 9 and it will last until June 8 or after the elections.

Under the yellow category, the Batangas PNP has implemented a province-wide simultaneous checkpoints against illegal firearms by implementing the Comelec gun ban.

Based on the Batangas Police blotter, there have been 4 Comelec checkpoint incidents, 45 operations, and 46 confiscated firearms and arrested persons to date. – Rappler.