Bicol politicos carry effigy, roam on bikes in homestretch push for Leni

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Representative Fernando Cabredo of Albay’s 3rd District parks a life-sized effigy of presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo on his pick-up as he roams far-flung villages in the homestretch to the 2022 elections.

Cabredo, unopposed for his second term, focuses his energy and time in rural campaigning with former lawmaker Fernando Gonzalez.

They have also invited Albay residents to join their second Bike for Leni event on May 1, telling constituents, “ang kapang ganahan ni LENI ROBREDO…kapang ganahan kan gabos na Bicolano”.(Leni Robredo’s winnability is the triumph of the Bicolanos.)

Other local political kingpins in the province, including Representatives Joey Salceda and Edcel Lagman, outgoing Legazpi mayor and gubernatorial hopeful Noel Rosal crisscross the outskirts of towns and cities here daily.

They believe their local sorties will give Robredo the edge in Bicol, given the support of some local chief executives for her rival Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ensuring Robredo gets a big win in Bicol is a point of honor among her political allies because Masbate Governor Antonio “Tony” Kho is all out supportive of Marcos Jr.

Carrying Leni

When he’s not at home campaigning, Salceda joins Robredo’s political sorties across the country. His nephew, ex-officio board member Jesciel Salceda, the third nominee of Ang Probinsiyano, takes charge of stumping at the grassroots.

Edcel, his daughter Tabaco City mayor Krisel and son, vice governor Grex, coordinate campaign hours and targets to saturate communities in their 1st district bailiwick.

“Vice President Leni Robredo is our last card and hope for the country. Please support her candidacy as the most credible and capable presidential candidate,” is Rosal’s opening message before he tackles his political platform.

Rosal’s opponent, incumbent governor Gov. Al Francis C. Bichara also carries Robredo tarps during his sorties.

Other politicians endorsing Robredo are re-electionist Catanduanes governor Joseph “Boboy” Cua, gubernatorial hopefuls Narciso “Bong” Bravo of Masbate and Luigi Villafuerte of Camarines Sur.

Latest supporter

This is the first time a member of the late lawmaker Luis Villafuerte’s powerful clan has endorsed Robredo.

Luigi, the son of Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte, is a gubernatorial candidate. He is the younger brother of Gov. Miguel “Migz” Villafuerte who is now running for representative in the 5th district.

In a Facebook post, Luigi said he had thought about his decision the entire Easter break.

“Our stand has always been to vote and support whoever is in our hearts, and I can wholeheartedly say that for me, that is Leni,” he said, urging Bicolanos to support the Vice President.

The younger Villafuerte is running against former lawmaker and gubernatorial hopeful Rolando Andaya, of the first district of Camarines Sur.

The Villafuertes previously met with UniTeam candidates but stressed they only endorsed Marcos’ running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. – Rappler.com