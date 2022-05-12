595 precincts give zero votes to Robredo

PREPARATIONS. Election officers set up a vote counting machine inside precinct 36A at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte where Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. was expected to cast his vote.

MANILA, Philippines – The sizable lead of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. over Vice President Leni Robredo in the presidential race was made more apparent in how voters in hundreds of precincts across the country failed to give Robredo a single vote.

Based on partial and unofficial results transmitted to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) transparency and media servers as of 12:45 pm on May 11, Rappler found that voters in numerous precincts either shunned or overwhelmingly supported the top two presidential contenders.

Robredo got zero votes in 595 precincts. Of these, 278 are in Sulu alone. She lost 270,600 votes in these precincts. They are located in these areas:

Marcos also found no luck in 75 precincts, losing 27,872 votes in the following provinces:

Red and pink precincts

The voter turnout in several precincts were found to completely favor either Robredo or Marcos. On one hand, Marcos got 100% of the votes and gained 17,530 votes in 43 precincts, specifically in the following areas:

On the other hand, Robredo got 100% of the votes in 21 precincts, gaining 8,040 votes. These are in the following provinces:

– with reports from Dylan Salcedo, Alyssa Ty/Rappler.com