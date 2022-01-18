Urban legend Tallano gold meant to deceive Filipinos, says De Guzman

Back in October 2021, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno cautions against a president's son who says he would give away gold. 'Baka ma-tanso kayo.'

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential aspirant Leody de Guzman said that the Tallano gold myth is an urban legend meant to deceive Filipinos, after the spokesperson of dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he had no idea of it.

In a statement Tuesday, January 18, De Guzman said that the story of the Tallano gold continued to spread due to ill intentions.

“Ang pagkalat ng kwento ay dulot ng isang detalyado at pantastikong istorya na may masasamang motibasyon sa likuran nito – una, ang linlangin ang mamamayan para mapagsamantalahan ang kanyang kahirapan at kawalan ng kaalaman sa usapin,” De Guzman said.

(The myth spreads due to a detailed and fantastic story that has ill intentions behind it – first, to deceive our countrymen so that their poverty and lack of understanding on the matter could be taken advantage of.)

The veteran labor leader also said that false claims about Tallano gold were being perpetuated to remove the spotlight away from more pressing issues in the country.

“Nakakalungkot na marami pa ring nabibiktima ang pamilyang Marcos sa paghahabi ng mga kathang isip at pagpapakadalubhasa sa pambobola sa ating mamamayan,” said De Guzman.

(It is saddening that many of our countrymen believe the Marcos family that weaves fiction and is an expert in puffery.)

De Guzman recounted the 2017 incident where thousands of Marcos supporters flocked to the University of the Philippines Los Baños to get their “promised cash” from the ill-gotten Marcos wealth.

Instead of mocking those who fell prey to the Tallano gold myth, De Guzman asked the public who know better to “disclose the truth.”

The fairy tale that is Tallano gold has been repeatedly disproved in the past, yet the story lives on. As oral tradition dictates, there had been several versions of the myth, but loyalists believe that the Marcoses had been entrusted hundreds of metric tons of gold double than what could be found on Earth.

When asked by Rappler on Tuesday about false claims about Tallano gold, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno just sent links about vaccinations at Manila Zoo, implying he did not want to respond directly to the controversy.

But back in October 2021, Moreno had been warning his audiences at his “listening tour” visits about politicians who promised to give away “gold.”

“Hindi ako anak ng presidente, hindi ako namimigay ng ginto. Mag-ingat kayo, tanso ‘yan. Baka ma-tanso kayo,” he said in a Quezon City event.

(I’m not the son of a president, I don’t give away gold. Be careful, that’s only copper. You might be fooled.)

Rappler reached out to the camps of presidential bets Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Senator Panfilo Lacson but they have yet to respond as of posting time.

On Monday, Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez said he has no idea of the Tallano gold myth, despite it being rampant online and offline.

In 2018, Senator Imee Marcos also addressed the issue, saying that she “had not seen any gold.” – with reports from Pia Ranada and Jairo Bolledo/Rappler.com